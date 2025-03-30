Beyonce Fans Spark Debate Over Singer's Snub From 2025 Academy Of Country Music Awards

Beyoncé introduces Record of the Year during the 58th Grammy Awards. © Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Beyonce won various Grammys for "COWBOY CARTER" this year, including her long-awaited Album Of The Year award.

Beyonce is prepping for her COWBOY CARTER tour later this year, which will bring an end to this exciting and often polarizing album cycle. One of the big narratives around it was how the country world would react to this project, and results have been mixed from the Beyhive's perspective. But there's a new divide these days that wasn't there when this conversation started. Most recently, they called out the Academy of Country Music Awards for completely snubbing her with not a single nomination, despite her various Grammy wins earlier this year (including her long-awaited Album Of The Year award).

Some fans can't believe this, and others think the Houston superstar doesn't deserve the noms to begin with, but most people... Just don't care anymore. The Grammys were the big thing that people wanted to manifest, and plenty of other awards make it hard to feel anything but grateful and appreciative as a fan. Not every institution needs to validate us, and we don't always have to validate them. Celebrating a new Beyoncé album is all the joy her fans need.

Kanye West Beyonce Rant

Elsewhere, though, Beyoncé and her family face a tough situation. You probably already saw the many attacks that Kanye West launched against her husband Jay-Z and even their young children. Mathew Knowles recently addressed this disrespectful crashout while speaking to TMZ, blasting Ye for dragging their twins through the mud. "People pay a price for being stupid, especially in the music industry," he reportedly remarked. "I'm hopeful Kanye gets the type of help he needs, in terms of mental health." The couple allegedly consulted for potential legal action over these comments, but those speculative gossip reports also suggested they would want to do so very privately.

As such, take that with a massive grain of salt. As for the Academy of Country Music Awards, Beyoncé fans have other things to anticipate. We might get a sequel to her iconic Lady Gaga collaboration "Telephone" soon, and if it actually manifests, it would be an amazing reunion that would show off just how much they evolved since 2009. So, hopefully, it's going to be a good year.

