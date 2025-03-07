Lady Gaga Reveals “Telephone” Sequel With Beyonce Is On The Way

It's been roughly 15 years since Lady Gaga unleashed her The Fame Monster track "Telephone" with Beyonce. The song arrived alongside an iconic music video, which for obvious reasons, remains a fan favorite. The video also ends with a “to be continued" message, but supporters had yet to hear about a sequel until now.

During a press conference for her new album Mayhem, one fan asked the performer to spill the tea, and she confirmed that there is a sequel on the way. “The tea on 'Telephone' part 2 is that there will be,” she told the crowd. “But I’m not going to give it all away. You wouldn’t want that anyway.” The fan went on to ask her if they could get a preview of what's to come. “I think that you should all call Beyoncé together," she responded. Of course, this earned huge reactions from everyone in the room, along with fans watching from home.

Lady Gaga's Lie Detector Interview

She didn't provide any more hints than that, so for now, it remains unclear exactly when fans can plan to hear the sequel. This isn't the first time Gaga has teased it, however. Back in February, she did a lie detector test with Vanity Fair, confirming that the project was in the works. She was asked whether or not Beyonce would be a part of the eagerly anticipated sequel at the time, to which she said “maybe.” As for the Houston powerhouse, she's yet to comment on any of this publicly.