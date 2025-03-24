Beyoncé's BeyHive Rips New Orlando Wax Mannequin Ahead Of Cowboy Carter Tour

Beyoncé fans swarm social media to slam the singer's new mannequin at the Madame Tussauds in Orlando, Florida. Many argue the statue bears little resemblance to the global icon, with some comparing it to other celebrities rather than the 43-year-old superstar. This latest figure is meant to capture her "Cowboy Carter" era. Dressed in a denim jacket and matching shorts, the figure also sports a vintage Willie Nelson T-shirt, platinum blonde waves, a black cowboy hat, and ankle boots adorned with an American flag print. The outfit aligns with the aesthetic of her upcoming country-inspired project, yet fans remain unconvinced by the likeness.

Madame Tussauds announced the new figure on Instagram with a caption referencing her music: "This ain't Texas... but Beyoncé just arrived in Orlando! Introducing Queen Bey’s brand-new wax figure at Madame Tussauds Orlando! Inspired by her 'Cowboy Carter' era, Beyoncé's look showcases an American flag-inspired fringe-adorned suede jacket, crystallized denim shorts, and signature cowboy accessories." The post also promoted a one-night launch event at Ole Red Orlando on March 29, followed by the figure's official unveiling at Madame Tussauds on March 30.

Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour

The unveiling of Beyoncé's wax figure coincides with reports that she and her husband, Jay-Z, are considering legal action against Kanye West. The controversy stems from an alarming social media post in which West questioned the mental capacities of their seven-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir. According to Page Six, the couple is "discussing how they want to handle this situation, whether privately or through legal channels." The source added that they "absolutely will not stand for" West's comments about their children, describing his language as "vulgar and offensive."