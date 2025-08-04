Beyonce Fans Run Wild With “Act III” Theories Thanks To New Levi’s Ad

Artists Kelly Rowland, left, and Beyonc√© Knowles-Carter, right, take the stage during a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris at Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Aaron E. Martinez / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Beyonce fans speculate that "Act III" could be a rock album after she drove a motorcycle in a new Levi's ad.

Today (August 4), Beyonce's label Parkwood Entertainment dropped a short film titled "The Denim Cowboy" on Instagram. The short film, which is part of her partnership with Levi's, shows the Grammy-winner arriving at a laundromat on horseback. After that, she's seen working at a diner and playing a game of pool at a dive bar. The losers are seen taking off their jeans, which she proceeds to take off with, this time on a motorcycle.

This has sparked all kinds of theories about what this could mean for the next album in her trilogy. Act I was Renaissance, a dance album. Act II was a country album, Cowboy Carter. Supporters have long speculated that Act III will be a rock album. While this remains unconfirmed, many believe that this new short film suggests that it could be the case.

"ACT 3 IS LOADING….🔥🔥😭😭," one Instagram commenter writes. "Ok so are we all on the same page ???!!!🎸🏍️🔥👀😍🙌🏾," another wonders.

Read More: Beyoncé’s Father Speaks To Don Lemon About Stolen Hard Drive Controversy

Beyonce "Cowboy Carter" Tour

These latest rumors about Beyonce's next project come shortly after she wrapped up her "Cowboy Carter" tour with a show in Las Vegas. She surprised fans with a Destiny's Child reunion, performing hits like “Bootylicious” and “Lose My Breath" alongside Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. The tour was named the highest-grossing country tour in Boxscore history, per Billboard, yet another impressive addition to the Houston hitmaker's long list of accomplishments.

She did hit a few bumps along the way, however. In July, for example, her choreographer and backup dancer were grabbing lunch in Atlanta when their rental car was broken into. Several items were stolen, including a hard drive featuring some of Beyonce's unreleased music.

Her father Mathew Knowles appeared on The Don Lemon Show last week to address the ordeal. He made it clear he wasn't happy about it. “I don’t know anything other than what I’ve heard in the news,” he explained. “But I can tell you, Don, her choreographer had better be glad that I’m not still managing her because he would be in hot water!”

Read More: Beyonce’s “Cowboy Carter” Tour Smashes Major Country Music Record

Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
