Today (August 4), Beyonce's label Parkwood Entertainment dropped a short film titled "The Denim Cowboy" on Instagram. The short film, which is part of her partnership with Levi's, shows the Grammy-winner arriving at a laundromat on horseback. After that, she's seen working at a diner and playing a game of pool at a dive bar. The losers are seen taking off their jeans, which she proceeds to take off with, this time on a motorcycle.

This has sparked all kinds of theories about what this could mean for the next album in her trilogy. Act I was Renaissance, a dance album. Act II was a country album, Cowboy Carter. Supporters have long speculated that Act III will be a rock album. While this remains unconfirmed, many believe that this new short film suggests that it could be the case.

"ACT 3 IS LOADING….🔥🔥😭😭," one Instagram commenter writes. "Ok so are we all on the same page ???!!!🎸🏍️🔥👀😍🙌🏾," another wonders.

Beyonce "Cowboy Carter" Tour

These latest rumors about Beyonce's next project come shortly after she wrapped up her "Cowboy Carter" tour with a show in Las Vegas. She surprised fans with a Destiny's Child reunion, performing hits like “Bootylicious” and “Lose My Breath" alongside Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. The tour was named the highest-grossing country tour in Boxscore history, per Billboard, yet another impressive addition to the Houston hitmaker's long list of accomplishments.

She did hit a few bumps along the way, however. In July, for example, her choreographer and backup dancer were grabbing lunch in Atlanta when their rental car was broken into. Several items were stolen, including a hard drive featuring some of Beyonce's unreleased music.