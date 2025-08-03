Beyoncé’s Father Speaks To Don Lemon About Stolen Hard Drive Controversy

Mathew Knowles is speaking out after Beyoncé’s hard drive, including many of her unreleased songs, was stolen in an SUV break-in. The incident occurred in July, after the singer brought her Cowboy Carter Tour to Atlanta. As of writing, the thief has seemingly not been found. Now, Mathew, Beyoncé’s father, took some time to throw some shade at the choreographer, who was in possession of the device.

Appearing on The Don Lemon Show on August 1, Knowles, who managed his daughter at the beginning of her solo career, discussed the messy situation involving her stolen music.

“I don’t know anything other than what I’ve heard in the news,” he told Lemon. “But I can tell you, Don, her choreographer had better be glad that I’m not still managing her because he would be in hot water!”

Read More: Donald Trump Accuses Beyonce Of Illegally Endorsing Kamala Harris During Passionate Rant

Beyoncé Hard Drive Stolen

Knowles also questioned why a choreographer even had a hard drive with unreleased Beyoncé tracks to begin with. “Why did he have a hard drive with all of her music? He’s a choreographer. And if he did have it, why didn’t he secure it?”

Knowles stressed the importance of never leaving important hard drives unattended. Especially one with music from an artist as popular as Beyoncé. During his answer, Knowles may have accidentally leaked some news of his own, suggesting that Beyoncé has another project on the way.

Of course, this could be the long-rumored Act III, the third part of a trilogy that began with Renaissance and continued with Cowboy Carter. When Lemon asked how the hard drive theft could impact an artist like Beyoncé, Mathew Knowles suggested it may be a matter of time before her next release takes place.