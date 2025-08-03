Beyoncé’s Father Speaks To Don Lemon About Stolen Hard Drive Controversy

BY Devin Morton 262 Views
Mathew Knowles and daughter Beyonce (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage for The Recording Academy (View ONLY))
Beyonce’s father stopped by ”The Don Lemon Show” and addressed the recent theft of his daughter’s music from an SUV in Atlanta.

Mathew Knowles is speaking out after Beyoncé’s hard drive, including many of her unreleased songs, was stolen in an SUV break-in. The incident occurred in July, after the singer brought her Cowboy Carter Tour to Atlanta. As of writing, the thief has seemingly not been found. Now, Mathew, Beyoncé’s father, took some time to throw some shade at the choreographer, who was in possession of the device. 

Appearing on The Don Lemon Show on August 1, Knowles, who managed his daughter at the beginning of her solo career, discussed the messy situation involving her stolen music.

“I don’t know anything other than what I’ve heard in the news,” he told Lemon. “But I can tell you, Don, her choreographer had better be glad that I’m not still managing her because he would be in hot water!” 

Beyoncé Hard Drive Stolen

Knowles also questioned why a choreographer even had a hard drive with unreleased Beyoncé tracks to begin with. “Why did he have a hard drive with all of her music? He’s a choreographer. And if he did have it, why didn’t he secure it?” 

Knowles stressed the importance of never leaving important hard drives unattended. Especially one with music from an artist as popular as Beyoncé. During his answer, Knowles may have accidentally leaked some news of his own, suggesting that Beyoncé has another project on the way.

Of course, this could be the long-rumored Act III, the third part of a trilogy that began with Renaissance and continued with Cowboy Carter. When Lemon asked how the hard drive theft could impact an artist like Beyoncé, Mathew Knowles suggested it may be a matter of time before her next release takes place.

“Beyoncé will have to make a decision if she’s going to release now. She was working on another project. Now she might have to release it sooner than she anticipated.”

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
