Donald Trump Accuses Beyonce Of Illegally Endorsing Kamala Harris During Passionate Rant

Donald Trump Accuses Beyonce Illegally Endorsing
Over the weekend, Donald Trump hit Beyonce, Oprah, and Al Sharpton with some serious allegations on Truth Social.

Donald Trump is certainly no stranger to speaking his mind, and the President of the United States did just that over the weekend. In a passionate rant on Truth Social, he made some serious allegations against the likes of Beyonce, Oprah, and Al Sharpton. He alleged that they were all paid to endorse Kamala Harris during the 2024 election. He also insisted that they should face legal repercussions as a result.

"I’m looking at the large amount of money owed by the Democrats, after the Presidential Election, and the fact that they admit to paying, probably illegally, Eleven Million Dollars to singer Beyoncé for an ENDORSEMENT (she never sang, not one note, and left the stage to a booing and angry audience!)," he alleged, per AllHipHop. "Three Million Dollars for 'expenses,' to Oprah, Six Hundred Thousand Dollars to very low rated TV 'anchor,' Al Sharpton (a total lightweight!), and others to be named for doing, absolutely NOTHING!"

Donald Trump & Beyonce
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
Artist Beyoncé Knowles-Carter speaks during a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris at Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Aaron E. Martinez / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"These ridiculous fees were incorrectly stated in the books and records," Trump also alleged. "YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO PAY FOR AN ENDORSEMENT. IT IS TOTALLY ILLEGAL TO DO SO. Can you imagine what would happen if politicians started paying for people to endorse them. All hell would break out! Kamala, and all of those that received Endorsement money, BROKE THE LAW. They should all be prosecuted! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

He didn't stop there, however. In a follow-up post, he argued that some major TV networks should have their licenses revoked for allegedly covering all of this up. "Networks aren’t allowed to be political pawns for the Democrat Party," he declared. "It has become so outrageous that, in my opinion, their licenses could, and should, be revoked! MAGA."

At the time of writing, there's no proof Beyonce received any more than $165K to cover production costs and logistics related to her appearance at the former Vice President's Houston rally.

