Beyonce Shaded By Fox News Analyst After Speaking At Kamala Harris Rally

Elias Andrews
Syndication: USA TODAY
Beyoncé accepts the award for best dance/electronic music album for Renaissance, becoming the all-time winner for the most Grammy Awards during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
We did not expect this.

Beyonce does make many public appearances, but she made an exception last week. The musical icon took the stage at a campaign rally in Houston, Texas, and endorsed Kamala Harris for president. She did not perform any music, but she did make it clear that she sides with Harris on key issues. The Bey Hive ate it up, and those who didn't agree with Beyonce derided her decision. Nobody expected Beyonce to become a major talking point on Fox News, however. The singer was not only referenced, but mocked due to her political affiliation.

Internet personality Xaviaer Durousseau appeared on the news network to condemn Beyonce. He not only claimed that the Harris team is "desperate" to secure celebrity endorsements, but is going after said endorsements from celebrities past their prime. She knows that she doesn't have any substance herself," Durousseau alleges, when analyzing the reliance on others. The internet personality then went after Beyonce. "Beyonce doesn't need to be doing that," he opined. "[She] needs to focus on keeping her album on the charts because it's already gone."

Beyonce's Album Sales Were Called Out On Fox

Beyonce took the stage at the Harris rally to tell prospective voters that she was not there as a celebrity. Rather, she was there to speak to them as a mother and a human being. "I'm a mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in," she explained. "A world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we’re not divided." Beyonce stated that Kamala Harris is the person she believes can ensure these freedoms stay intact. "We must vote, and we need you," she added.

The album Xaviaer Durousseau referenced, Cowboy Carter, has been a particularly controversial one. The album saw Beyonce venture into country music, which received pushback from many of the fans and artists in the genre. It debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, and sold 407K units in its first week. This is the most for a Queen Bey release since Lemonade in 2016. Cowboy Carter was also the first Beyonce album to hold the top Billboard spot for multiple weeks since 2013. It may no longer be on the charts, but it certainly didn't flop.

