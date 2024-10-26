Amber Rose Shades Beyonce For Kamala Harris Endorsement Speech

Amber thinks something sounds familiar about Beyoncé's speech...

Amber Rose is firmly on Donald Trump's team for this upcoming election between the convicted former president and Vice President Kamala Harris. At the Republican National Convention earlier this year, she gave a speech about the reasons why she stands behind No. 45 and why she opposed the Democratic Party's candidate. But when the model heard Beyonce speak at a Texas rally in Houston, she couldn't help but get some deja vu. "She wanna be me so bad. Literally took my whole speech," she claimed in an Instagram comments section about the superstar's remarks. Seemingly, it's over their comments on motherhood.

"We are at the precipice of an incredible shift, the brink of history," Beyoncé expressed. "I'm not here as a celebrity, I'm not here as a politician. I'm here as a mother. A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in." Here's an excerpt of Amber Rose's RNC speech: "Most importantly, I'm a mother. My whole world revolves around providing for my children, keeping them safe, and giving them an opportunity for a better life. That's something that unites all American parents. Whether we're Republicans, Democrats, conservatives, or liberals, we all want a better country for our children."

Amber Rose Reacts To Beyonce's Kamala Harris Endorsement

Elsewhere, both celebrities are busy dealing with rumors, speculation, and drama surrounding their names. In the case of Amber Rose, she recently addressed the viral fight that she engaged in with Joseline Hernandez on the College Hill: Celebrity Edition reality television series from BET. Rose claimed that Hernandez talked smack about her, but also stated that she never wanted to fight and tried to stay quiet about the whole thing. Finally, she wished Hernandez and her family the best.