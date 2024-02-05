Ludacris Recalls A Surprising Encounter With Justin Timberlake Backstage At The Grammys

With the 2024 Grammys taking place over the weekend, the notorious award show is fresh in a lot of people's minds. As is often the case that got a lot of fans and artists reminiscing on some of their favorite Grammy memories. One of which was Ludacris. The rapper recently made an appearance on Drink Champs to discuss his memories from years of attending the award show. But it was one particular backstage encounter during the 2007 Grammys that grabbed the attention of listeners.

The 2007 Grammys in particular were a big night for Ludacris. Though he had already won an award for his Usher and Lil Jon collab "Yeah" it was his first time winning for music of his own. He took home the Best Rap Album award for his project Release Therapy and also won Best Rap Song for the album's biggest hit "Money Maker." But while celebrating his victory backstage he had a surprising encounter. He calls someone saying "Shut the f*** up, some of us didn't win any g****** Grammys!!!" in response to his celebration. After peeling back a curtain it was revealed, at least he suspects, to be Justin Timberlake who said it. Check out the full episode where he tells the story below.

Ludacris Shares His Justin Timberlake Grammys Story

This year's Grammys also provided some moments that will probably make great podcast stories one day. The biggest is probably Killer Mike. He had a pretty substantial celebration after sweeping the hip-hop categories and taking home three straight awards. But his celebration was cut short when he was arrested shortly after for an incident that happened backstage.

When the story initially broke there was very little information, just videos of Mike in handcuffs circulating online. Since then he's thankfully been released and some context was added to the incident and resulting arrest, though the full story from his perspective isn't yet known. What do you think of Ludacris' story about Justin Timberlake at the Grammys? Let us know in the comment section below.

