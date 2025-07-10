The Beyhive is one of the most passionate fandoms out there, and Beyonce and her mother Tina Knowles know this well. So much so that Beyoncé and her mom got a grandmother free tickets after she posted a viral video expressing her family's love for Queen Bey.

As caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, Tina took to the social media platform to share a clip of the grandmother's message, which also comically touched on financial hardship. Then, a clip played of the grandmother at a COWBOY CARTER tour stop, which was very heartening to see.

"I saw her post last year and i DM'ed her granddaughter and this lovely grandma came to DC to the concert!" Tina Knowles captioned her post. "Me and Bey bought tickets for them. They had a blast. She is hilarious! [red heart emoji] @grandmaida82."

Of course, these types of videos and fan interactions are out there in droves, especially for fans as passionate as Beyoncé die-hards. Very few people are lucky enough to get a response, but the whole gang is very happy for those that do.

Beyonce Concert

Elsewhere, though, Beyoncé might be dealing with some heavy shade. A lot of folks think that Nicki Minaj called her out during a heated Stationhead rant, although this is mostly just fan speculation. The Trinidadian femcee said she doesn't hold back from playing collab songs even if she's not cool with the other artist. Nicki played both her Bey collabs that same night, so that's the speculative hint that some fans are going very far with.

But it's not an impossibility given Nicki Minaj's rants against Beyoncé's husband. Whether or not that Jay-Z drama clears up, at least the COWBOY CARTER tour and its attendees are there to balance out the scrutiny.