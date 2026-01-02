Despite giving fans three ICEMAN episodes during the Summer of 2025, the album has yet to be released. Instead, Drake has found himself back in the studio, perfecting his craft. Recent snippets suggest the artist is locked in, but it is too early to say what this album is about to sound like.

Furthermore, there are various sources weighing in on the album and its current state of "readiness." For instance, Dr. Calvin Jung recently came out and offered up some information about the album's intro song.

According to Jung, the intro for ICEMAN has been completed. This suggests that the album is closer than ever to being completed, and that we could end up getting it extremely soon.

While Jung did not give the fans a release date, or an indication of the song's sound, there is no denying that fans are hanging on to these words.

Who Is Dr. Calvin Jung?

Dr. Calvin Jung is a plastic surgeon located in Houston, Texas, who specializes in BBLs, breast augmentations, and even liposuction. He is someone Drake has befriended since the rapper's move to Houston, and they seem to be on a first-name basis these days.

Clearly, Dr. Jung is tapped in, especially if he is going to the rapper's house parties. Going forward, Drake fans will have to look for him as a source of information. Of course, Drizzy might decide to stop giving him insights, especially if he is leaking details about ICEMAN's intro.