Drake's "ICEMAN" Intro Receives A Major Update From An Unlikely Source

BY Alexander Cole
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Drake is looking to drop "ICEMAN" in the coming months, and a new update suggests he is closer than ever to completing his mission.

Drake is set to release his new album, ICEMAN, this year, and there is no denying the significant fanfare surrounding the project. This will be his first solo album since the Kendrick Lamar beef, and the expectations are all over the place.

Despite giving fans three ICEMAN episodes during the Summer of 2025, the album has yet to be released. Instead, Drake has found himself back in the studio, perfecting his craft. Recent snippets suggest the artist is locked in, but it is too early to say what this album is about to sound like.

Furthermore, there are various sources weighing in on the album and its current state of "readiness." For instance, Dr. Calvin Jung recently came out and offered up some information about the album's intro song.

Another Update On Drake's ICEMAN

According to Jung, the intro for ICEMAN has been completed. This suggests that the album is closer than ever to being completed, and that we could end up getting it extremely soon.

While Jung did not give the fans a release date, or an indication of the song's sound, there is no denying that fans are hanging on to these words.

Who Is Dr. Calvin Jung?

Dr. Calvin Jung is a plastic surgeon located in Houston, Texas, who specializes in BBLs, breast augmentations, and even liposuction. He is someone Drake has befriended since the rapper's move to Houston, and they seem to be on a first-name basis these days.

Clearly, Dr. Jung is tapped in, especially if he is going to the rapper's house parties. Going forward, Drake fans will have to look for him as a source of information. Of course, Drizzy might decide to stop giving him insights, especially if he is leaking details about ICEMAN's intro.

Whatever the case may be, the album is coming relatively soon, and the excitement among fans is palpable. Each update suggests the project is almost done, and for hip-hop, this is an exciting time.

