Drake Proclaims It's "ICEMAN Season" Ahead Of Highly Anticipated 2026 Album

Drake ICEMAN Season 2026 Album Hip Hop News
Apr 7, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse (left) talks with recording artist Drake (right) before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Scotiabank Arena.
Although many Drake fans hoped his new album "ICEMAN" would drop in 2025, they're also confident that more time in the oven will be worth it.

Drake always makes sure to keep fans updated via consistent Instagram photo dumps, and these days, they serve just as much as album previews as they do as a lifestyle flex. His post to ring in 2026 gave fans confidence that his new album ICEMAN is dropping very soon.

Although many hardcore OVO supporters hoped this comeback solo studio LP would come out last year, they are also confident in the idea that more time in the oven will yield even more filling and nourishing results. In fact, this photo dump points heavily towards a lot of studio work right now.

The post includes a picture of Drake recording at his Houston strip club studio, pics with various friends, watch flexes, TikTok memes, a mysterious picture of Harry Potter and Ron Weasley in theChamber Of Secrets movie, a picture of the late and legendary Avicii, and much more. But it was the caption that really got fans excited.

Of course, there's a trademark shady Drizzy remark that makes up most of it. "honestly, not looking @ me whn you tell me the important things is all i needed to see." But then came the kicker. "ICESZN," he wrote.

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

We still don't have an official release date for Drake's highly anticipated ICEMAN album, and we honestly don't expect to get one before it drops. After all, his livestreams for the project have been pretty sporadic, and we got some unexpected singles from them. We don't even know if they'll make the album. With this much anticipation, the Toronto superstar could drop in just a few minutes and still make the splash that other lengthy rollouts aim for.

If we do get a release date, though, it will most likely be a quick turnaround. But who knows? Previous projects like For All The Dogs and the PARTYNEXTDOOR collab album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U had build-ups with release dates, singles, and more.

However, Drake has some legal trouble to handle, too. He, Adin Ross, and Stake recently received another class action lawsuit, specifically a federal RICO. It not only accuses them of illegal gambling promotion, but of also using the "tipping" feature to mask funds used to allegedly boost the 6ix God's music streams.

