They are two groups that dominated their era of R&B, and Xscape and SWV are uniting for a new reality show. Neither crew is a stranger to unscripted television, but fans will get an inside look at how they unite to rehearse for a one-night concert. The ladies know each other well and have performed together in the past, but Queens of R&B will give an inside look that not many are privy to.

Today (January 31), the Bravo network closed the month by sharing the first trailer for its new show. As expected, with so many famous voices, there is bound to be a bit of tension.

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 11: Singers Leanne “Lelee” Lyons, Tamara Johnson-George and Coko from SWV attend the 2016 VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens at David Geffen Hall on July 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

The trailer shows that much of the contention concerns who will be named the headliner. Additionally, unresolved issues from the past also creep into the present day, boiling over into uncomfortable conversations.

Still, fans of both Xscape and SWV know that the women have a longstanding respect for one another. We also celebrated them on the Verzuz stage in 2021 as they brought some of our favorite R&B jams to life in real time.

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 05: Tamika Scott, Kandi Burruss, LaTocha Scott, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris of Xscape attend 2019 Black Music Honors – Arrivals at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 5, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Make sure to tune in to watch these harmonizing icons on Queens of R&B, premiering March 5 on Bravo. Also, check out the trailer below.

