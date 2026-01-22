Diamond The Body Blasts Finesse2tymes For Claiming She Sent Him Bossman Dlow’s Money

BY Caroline Fisher
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Rapper Finesse2tymes arrives to the 2023 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Finesse2tymes recently took to social media to taunt Bossman Dlow, prompting a response from Diamond The Body.

Finesse2tymes is almost always beefing with someone, and this week, it appears to be Bossman Dlow. Recently, he took to social media to comment on the rapper's relationship with Diamond The Body, insisting that the two of them need to rekindle their romance. According to him, this is because Diamond would allegedly send him the money that Dlow sent her when they were together.

"I ain't gonna lie, y'all need to get back together," he said, as seen in a clip shared by DJ Akademiks on Instagram. "'Cause when y'all was together and you was sending her them bankrolls, she was forwarding them motherf*ckers straight to me. Y'all need to get back together. Whatever y'all broke up for, y'all need to motherf*cking make amends."

Diamond was quick to shut down Finesse2tymes' claims, making it clear that she wants no part in this drama.

Are Bossman Dlow & Diamond The Body Together?

"Finesse2tymes, I would never ever ever ever. Stop f*cking playing with me," she began. "N****s give me money. B*tch, I don't give no n***a money. I ain't never paid you a dollar, a penny, a nickel, a cent. Okay? So I don't know why you're coming on here trying to act like I paid you or I was giving you some money, but that never f*cking happened."

"What happened was you tried to get me in your poly relationship with Shugg," Diamond continued. "And b*tch, I wasn't going. That's what really happened. And mind you, that happened like eight months ago. So I don't even know why you're bringing that up right now. That had nothing to do with Bossman Dlow, it had nothing to do with nothing that's going on right now. You just woke up out of nowhere and just decided to put me on your motherf*cking roster of bullsh*t. Don't do that."

At the time of writing, Finesse2tymes has yet to respond to Diamond. Bossman Dlow has also yet to weigh in.

Last month, Diamond seemingly confirmed her split from Bossman Dlow with a simple post on Instagram. "Single," it read. Shortly before that, they were seen cozying up to each other at an Orlando Magic Game.

