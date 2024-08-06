BossMan Dlow Responds To DJ Vlad's Scamming Claims Amid Interview Debacle

Who's telling the truth?

BossMan Dlow has quickly become a premier talent out of the Florida rap scene over the last year. Numerous hits such as "Talk My S***", "Get In With Me", and "Mr Pot Scraper" have propelled him to this level. Even more impressive, all of them are on his 2024 project Mr Beat The Road. With so much support, he took the tape on a short tour, too. This period early on figures to be the springboard that will eventually lead him to become even bigger. However, early success almost always comes with roadblocks and this week is an example of that. On top of allegedly being arrested, BossMan Dlow is also dealing with some accusations from the likes of DJ Vlad.

Over an hour ago, the journalist called out the rapper's supposed manager, Chris Silvers, of being difficult to work with. Vlad was getting into talks to get the MC on his platform for an interview, but the money has been an issue. Allegedly, Silvers has been refusing to give back the deposit while trying to get four times the amount they agreed on. This led to Vlad putting them on blast, lending a warning to anyone else who had plans of organizing something in the future. "I want to warn everyone out there who is booking @bossman_dlow. We recently gave his manager Chris Silvers a small deposit for an interview. After getting the deposit, he asked for 4 times the agreed upon amount and refused to return the deposit."

BossMan Dlow & Vlad Go Back And Forth On X

Vlad then left off with, "D Low, you need to be a better Bossman and hire a real manager if you want to succeed in this business long-term". But, according to the hitmaker, "My Manager @tymeoutt... It In All My Bio’s Never Heard of a mf Chris Silvers in my Life 😂😂😭". However, DJ Vlad was quick to respond. "Yup - we were contacted from the same phone number that you listed on your official IG bio. Here is the proof. Like I said be a batter Bossman and get a real manager on your team." So, someone is not telling the truth, or someone is impersonating as the rapper's publicist.