Offset Goes Wild At Raunchy Beach Party Amid Cardi B Drama

It's been an undoubtedly rough few weeks for Offset, but fortunately for the former Migos member, it looks like he was able to blow off some steam last night.

In various clips making their rounds online, he's seen partying alongside several bikini-clad women. He even went live as one of them threw it back on him, as captured by The Neighborhood Talk, making it clear he was having the time of his life.

News of his wild night comes just a few days after he broke his silence on Cardi B's rumored new relationship with Stefon Diggs. The femcee has been seen with the athlete multiple times in recent months. They even appeared to spend Valentine's Day together, a date Cardi later blamed her ex for ruining.

Fans flooded Offset with questions about the apparent fling, and one accused him of "punching the air" over it. This prompted him to set the record straight. "I'm happy for her!!" he wrote in an Instagram comment.

Read More: Cardi B Seemingly Accuses Offset Of Sleeping With Ari Fletcher In Leaked DMs

Cardi B & Offset Drama

Social media users aren't so sure, however. Earlier this week, he raised eyebrows by replying to a tweet about BIA, who Cardi feuded with last summer. She accused the "Bodak Yellow" performer of cheating on Offset, which she vehemently denied. “Oh… and btw, Bia was STILL wrong. HA!" blogger Ken Barbie wrote. "She wasn’t tho," Offset replied. Shortly after, his tweet was deleted.

These aren't the only cheating rumors the former couple is dealing with these days either. Blogger 1goatalexis also recently shared messages suggesting that Cardi accused Offset of cheating on her with Moneybagg Yo's girlfriend, Ari Fletcher.