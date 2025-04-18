Offset Goes Wild At Raunchy Beach Party Amid Cardi B Drama

Offset Beach Party Gossip News
COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 16: Rapper Offset attends Nouveau Bar &amp; Grill Winter Wonderland Experience Holiday Toy Drive With Offset at Gateway Center Arena on December 16, 2024 in College Park, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
It looks like Offset is busy living his best life amid his ex Cardi B's rumored romance with Stefon Diggs.

It's been an undoubtedly rough few weeks for Offset, but fortunately for the former Migos member, it looks like he was able to blow off some steam last night.

In various clips making their rounds online, he's seen partying alongside several bikini-clad women. He even went live as one of them threw it back on him, as captured by The Neighborhood Talk, making it clear he was having the time of his life.

News of his wild night comes just a few days after he broke his silence on Cardi B's rumored new relationship with Stefon Diggs. The femcee has been seen with the athlete multiple times in recent months. They even appeared to spend Valentine's Day together, a date Cardi later blamed her ex for ruining.

Fans flooded Offset with questions about the apparent fling, and one accused him of "punching the air" over it. This prompted him to set the record straight. "I'm happy for her!!" he wrote in an Instagram comment.

Read More: Cardi B Seemingly Accuses Offset Of Sleeping With Ari Fletcher In Leaked DMs

Cardi B & Offset Drama

Social media users aren't so sure, however. Earlier this week, he raised eyebrows by replying to a tweet about BIA, who Cardi feuded with last summer. She accused the "Bodak Yellow" performer of cheating on Offset, which she vehemently denied. “Oh… and btw, Bia was STILL wrong. HA!" blogger Ken Barbie wrote. "She wasn’t tho," Offset replied. Shortly after, his tweet was deleted.

These aren't the only cheating rumors the former couple is dealing with these days either. Blogger 1goatalexis also recently shared messages suggesting that Cardi accused Offset of cheating on her with Moneybagg Yo's girlfriend, Ari Fletcher.

“Why you saying that I f*cked offset this weekend? Like b*tch idgaf who you support – lying on my p*ssy is cr*zy and he have not f*cked me neither,” one message allegedly written by Cardi reads. “Y’all truly gotta leave me the f*ck alone. We both move on. Tell him to tell you how he was f*cking Ari while we was together but yet I’m wrong from moving on huh? Leave me the f*ck alone!!!”

Read More: Offset Suggests BIA Wasn’t Lying About Cardi B’s Alleged Infidelity

