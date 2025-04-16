Offset Suggests BIA Wasn’t Lying About Cardi B’s Alleged Infidelity 

Cardi B and Offset have gone through their fair share of ups and downs in recent years, and now, the rappers have decided to call it quits for good.

They filed for divorce last summer, and have since gotten into various social media spats. They've traded cheating accusations on various occasions too. Just this week, the former Migos member suggested that Cardi was allegedly unfaithful.

He did so by replying to a tweet shared by blogger Ken Barbie, who brought up the femcee's feud with BIA. “Oh… and btw, Bia was STILL wrong. HA!” he wrote on X. In June of last year, BIA accused Cardi of cheating on Offset in a diss track titled "SUE MEEE?" She quickly denied her accusations.

According to Offset, however, there may have allegedly been some truth to them. Baller Alert reports that he replied to Ken Barbie's tweet about BIA lying, writing, “She wasn’t tho.” His tweet was quickly deleted.

Cardi B & Offset Drama

At the time of writing, Cardi has yet to address Offset's latest insinuation. It comes shortly after he insisted that he's rooting for her amid her rumored new romance with Stefon Diggs. She was spotted at the same club as the athlete last weekend, further fueling fans' suspicions that they're an item.

As a result, one Instagram user suggested that Offset was "punching the air." He didn't waste any time setting the record straight. "I'm happy for her!!" he wrote. Whether or not this is still the case remains unclear.

He did recently call for a truce with his ex's fiercely protective fans, however.