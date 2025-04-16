Offset Suggests BIA Wasn’t Lying About Cardi B’s Alleged Infidelity 

BY Caroline Fisher 1493 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Offset BIA Cardi B Alleged Infidelity Gossip News
Sep 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Offset before a game between the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Brett Davis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Offset recently claimed to be happy for Cardi B amid her rumored romance with Stefon Diggs, but social media users aren't so sure.

Cardi B and Offset have gone through their fair share of ups and downs in recent years, and now, the rappers have decided to call it quits for good.

They filed for divorce last summer, and have since gotten into various social media spats. They've traded cheating accusations on various occasions too. Just this week, the former Migos member suggested that Cardi was allegedly unfaithful.

He did so by replying to a tweet shared by blogger Ken Barbie, who brought up the femcee's feud with BIA. “Oh… and btw, Bia was STILL wrong. HA!” he wrote on X. In June of last year, BIA accused Cardi of cheating on Offset in a diss track titled "SUE MEEE?" She quickly denied her accusations.

According to Offset, however, there may have allegedly been some truth to them. Baller Alert reports that he replied to Ken Barbie's tweet about BIA lying, writing, “She wasn’t tho.” His tweet was quickly deleted.

Read More: Offset Calls For A Truce With Cardi B's Furious Fans

Cardi B & Offset Drama

At the time of writing, Cardi has yet to address Offset's latest insinuation. It comes shortly after he insisted that he's rooting for her amid her rumored new romance with Stefon Diggs. She was spotted at the same club as the athlete last weekend, further fueling fans' suspicions that they're an item.

As a result, one Instagram user suggested that Offset was "punching the air." He didn't waste any time setting the record straight. "I'm happy for her!!" he wrote. Whether or not this is still the case remains unclear.

He did recently call for a truce with his ex's fiercely protective fans, however.

“Keep my name out sh*t please thank you tired of this circus I want out let ppl live they life,” he told them recently. "I want peace no smoke I love all bardi gang we grown man she happy let her live she don't want to see this sh*t either man life goes on we can all be friends man.”

Read More: Offset Claims He's Happy For Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Following Their Viral Nightclub Antics

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Relationships Offset Calls For A Truce With Cardi B's Furious Fans 488
bia cardi b Music Cardi B & BIA Are Beefing: Breaking Down The Animosity 2.8K
4th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards Relationships Cardi B Addresses Rumors She’s Romantically Involved With Stefon Diggs 14.5K
Cardi B Offset Valentine's Day Gossip News Gossip Cardi B Rips Offset To Shreds For Ruining Her Valentine’s Day 3.9K