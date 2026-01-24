Finesse2tymes Threatens To Beat Offset Up After Heavy Social Media Beef

Finesse2tymes is going on an industry tear right now, whether it's demanding an exit from Mob Ties or beefing with artists like Moneybagg Yo. But one of his more infamous and consequential beefs as of late, Offset, just got a pretty intense update at the venue where Adam22 and Jason Luv had their boxing match last night (Friday, January 23).

In a clip caught by Livebitez on Twitter, DJ Akademiks asked Finesse on-stream which rappers he's beefing with, then specifically asking about the former Migo. "I don't like a lot of rap n***as," he answered, per Complex. "That's why I'm here. I'm sick of the rap s**t. Them n***as different, they ain't going to punch."

"I'll punch the f**k out of Offset," the Memphis MC stated. "I'll punch the f**k out of Offset to the floor. I been waiting to catch him at a casino. I'ma beat him off the machine. I'm a beat him off the craps table, I'ma beat him off the motherf***ing blackjack table. He did too much, so now you got to see me, so I'm kind of waiting. [...] [He sent me] some gangster s**t [in a message exchange], some tough s**t that you can't come back from, like how [Adam22] feel."

Adam was confused by this, as Finesse2tymes was referring to the No Jumper host's beef and boxing match with Jason Luv for making adult content with his wife, Lena The Plug. "Nah, you ain't smash Cardi [B] though," he clapped back, which led Finesse to explain where their beef comes from.

Why Is Finesse2tymes Beefing With Offset?

For those unaware, Finesse2tymes and Offset started beefing after the latter called out the former for speaking on 'Set's former partner Cardi B and her new boyfriend Stefon Diggs. The Georgia lyricist wasn't happy with how Finesse spoke on all of them.