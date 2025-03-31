Erykah Badu Throws Jabs At Tesla With Vandalism Jokes

Erykah Badu is making waves for a bit of self-inflicted car trouble. With Tesla vandalism on the rise after Elon Musk’s White House visit, the neo-soul icon decided to join the conversation—with a twist. Taking to X, she quipped, “Just vandalized my own Tesla. Trying to stay on trend.”

Her post arrives as protests against Tesla intensify. Showrooms, charging stations, and personal vehicles have been targeted in response to growing dissatisfaction with Musk’s leadership at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and his mass layoffs. Safety concerns, including reports of braking malfunctions, have only fueled public frustration. Demonstrations have escalated, with a Tesla location in Las Vegas even being set on fire.

Erykah Badu Tesla

Badu’s remark feels more playful than political, but she’s no stranger to making bold statements. She has focused on new music while social media discuss her incidents. Badu will drop her first album in 15 years, produced by The Alchemist. The project follows New Amerykah Part Two (Return of the Ankh) from 2010, marking a long-awaited comeback for the visionary artist. The entertainer's latest comments follows previous antics. In 2023, Badu called out Beyoncé for allegedly copying her signature oversized hat style. The post sparked debate among fans, reigniting discussions about originality in fashion and music. Whether through music, activism, or social commentary, Badu consistently challenges norms, ensuring her voice remains as relevant as ever.