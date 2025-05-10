Blueface’s Ex Insists He Got “Chrisean” Tattoo For His Son, Not Chrisean Rock

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 09: Blueface and ChriseanRock attend Lemuel Plummer's Birthday Celebration presented by Zeus Network hosted by French Montana on April 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Lemuel Plummer/ Zeus Network)
During a recent livestream with Blueface's mother Karlissa Saffold, his ex Angela decided to set the record straight.

Blueface has gone through his fair share of ups and downs on the relationship from in recent months. After turning himself in last January for an alleged probation violation, he appeared to get back into a relationship with Chrisean Rock. She ran into some legal problems of her own not long after that. Eventually, she ended up doing some time behind bars. When she was released, she made it clear that she was committed to turning her life around for the better. Nowadays, she's focusing on her family, faith, and career.

Unfortunately, however, the "Thotiana" rapper ended up getting Chrisean's name tattooed on his face just a few months ago. Luckily, during a recent stream with Blueface's mother Karlissa Saffold, his ex-girlfriend Angela set the record straight. She claimed the tattoo was never dedicated to Chrisean, as seen in a clip captured by Live Bitez. Instead, she claims it's dedicated to his son with the Baddies star of the same name.

Chrisean Rock Ex Ronny

Blueface hasn't confirmed this, but it's certainly possible, especially since he appears more confident than ever that the child is indeed his. Up until late last year, Chrisean's ex-boyfriend Ronny Doe had been demanding a DNA test to prove that he wasn't actually Chrisean Jesus' father. It's unclear whether or not this test ever took place, but sadly, he passed away in February after being shot.

During a recent interview with The Danza Project, Chrisean reflected on their relationship. She also shared how she felt when her sister Tesehki insinuated that she had something to do with his death during an appearance on The Jason Lee Show.

“Jason Lee asking her about my ex that died, so she insinuating s***," the mother of one explained at the time. "Like… you’re weird. B****, I’m on paper, you know if I did anything, they would know. Stop playing with me ... I lost somebody that I grew up with. Like, that’s nothing to play with."

