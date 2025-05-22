Tory Lanez Reportedly Transferred To Another Prison Amid Stabbing Recovery

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1013 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Tory Lanez Transferred Prison Stabbing Recovery Hip Hop News
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: Tory Lanez performs at Oakland Arena on October 15, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
While many Tory Lanez fans are arguing for his alleged innocence right now, most of them are just grateful he's still with us.

Tory Lanez is still making waves with his music. But there are much more pressing matters in his life right now. The main problem is Lanez's recent and harrowing prison stabbing, which resulted in a full-on prison transfer according to TMZ Hip Hop. Speaking of the Brampton artist's jail sentence, another debacle is the alleged new evidence in the shooting case of Megan Thee Stallion.

Per the outlet, as of Thursday morning (May 22), he went to the California Men's Colony (CMC) institution. This is three hours away from the California Correctional Institution in which Tory Lanez was stabbed a bit over a week ago. His attorney Crystal Morgan told TMZ Hip Hop that he's recovering well despite his collapsed lungs and 14 stab wounds.

This move was to ensure the Canadian rapper and singer's safety after the prison stabbing. However, Morgan suggested he's not super happy about moving to CMC near San Luis Obispo. The lawyer did not explicitly speak on why this is the case or what made his legal team think this. Either way, there are very focused right now on proving his supposed innocence and getting him out of prison.

Read More: GloRilla Addresses Rumor She Shaded Megan Thee Stallion With Tory Lanez Song

Anna Paulina Luna Tory Lanez
Entertainment: Hot 97s Summer Jam
June 2, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA. Tory Lanez performs during Hot 97's Summer Jam concert at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in East Rutherford. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Amid all this, Megan Thee Stallion's lawyers blasted Tory Lanez's efforts. "Despite Mr. Lanez being convicted at trial by overwhelming evidence (that included his own admission of his guilt), he and his team – flanked by any ignorant person they can find – have pushed whatever misleading narrative they can," they stated. "One by one, their misleading statements unravel and all that is left is the simple truth: he was convicted by overwhelming evidence and those who seek to traumatize the victim of the crime should be called out as foolish bullies."

Megan Thee Stallion herself also scolded Tory Lanez. "At what point are yall gonna stop making me have to re live being shot BY TORY!?" she wrote on her Instagram Story. "At what point are Tory and yall FANS gonna stop lying? Like how much is the check to keep harassing me? Why is this happening EVERY DAY?" We will see how this all actually plays out in court.

Elsewhere, even political figures are chiming in on this. U.S. House Representative Anna Paulina Luna demanded that California's governor Gavin Newsom pardon the PETERSON creative.

Read More: Congresswoman Demands Tory Lanez's Freedom In Scathing Message To California Governor

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
"Mean Girls" New York Premiere Music Charlamagne Tha God Co-Signs Megan Thee Stallion's Rant Against Tory Lanez 3.9K
2023 Essence Festival Of Culture Music Megan Thee Stallion's Lawyers Shut Down Tory Lanez's Claim About "New Evidence" 1324
Tory Lanez Recovering Well Stabbing Hip Hop News Music Tory Lanez Is Recovering Well Following Brutal Prison Stabbing 2.5K
Congresswoman Tory Lanez Freedom California Governor Hip Hop News Politics Congresswoman Demands Tory Lanez's Freedom In Scathing Message To California Governor 3.1K