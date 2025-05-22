Tory Lanez is still making waves with his music. But there are much more pressing matters in his life right now. The main problem is Lanez's recent and harrowing prison stabbing, which resulted in a full-on prison transfer according to TMZ Hip Hop. Speaking of the Brampton artist's jail sentence, another debacle is the alleged new evidence in the shooting case of Megan Thee Stallion.

Per the outlet, as of Thursday morning (May 22), he went to the California Men's Colony (CMC) institution. This is three hours away from the California Correctional Institution in which Tory Lanez was stabbed a bit over a week ago. His attorney Crystal Morgan told TMZ Hip Hop that he's recovering well despite his collapsed lungs and 14 stab wounds.

This move was to ensure the Canadian rapper and singer's safety after the prison stabbing. However, Morgan suggested he's not super happy about moving to CMC near San Luis Obispo. The lawyer did not explicitly speak on why this is the case or what made his legal team think this. Either way, there are very focused right now on proving his supposed innocence and getting him out of prison.

Anna Paulina Luna Tory Lanez

June 2, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA. Tory Lanez performs during Hot 97's Summer Jam concert at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in East Rutherford. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Amid all this, Megan Thee Stallion's lawyers blasted Tory Lanez's efforts. "Despite Mr. Lanez being convicted at trial by overwhelming evidence (that included his own admission of his guilt), he and his team – flanked by any ignorant person they can find – have pushed whatever misleading narrative they can," they stated. "One by one, their misleading statements unravel and all that is left is the simple truth: he was convicted by overwhelming evidence and those who seek to traumatize the victim of the crime should be called out as foolish bullies."

Megan Thee Stallion herself also scolded Tory Lanez. "At what point are yall gonna stop making me have to re live being shot BY TORY!?" she wrote on her Instagram Story. "At what point are Tory and yall FANS gonna stop lying? Like how much is the check to keep harassing me? Why is this happening EVERY DAY?" We will see how this all actually plays out in court.