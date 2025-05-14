Chris Brown Calls For Freedom Of Tory Lanez Following Frightening Prison Stabbing

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Singer Chris Brown performs during Chris Brown In Concert at State Farm Arena on July 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Tory Lanez attends Shaq’s Fun House presented by FTX at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Tory Lanez and Chris Brown have been supporting each other for years, and Breezy has felt that the former's arrest was unjust.

If you wanted to call Tory Lanez and Chris Brown brothers, we would totally understand that. Both rappers/singers have been championing each other for years. Whether it be backing records or supporting one another financially, they have shown that their love runs deep.

So, it's not a shocker at all to see Chris Breezy chanting "FREE TORY!!!!!" on his Instagram Story. He posted that just moments ago per The Neighborhood Talk. What also isn't surprising is that folks in the comments section are noticeably upset with this call for freedom.

"Birds of a feather…" one user writes, referencing all of Chris Brown's troubles with women throughout his career. "AINT HAPPENING! Go cry abt it, whamp whamp 😂" another taunts. "These 🥷 with weird cases always stick together," says another.

But these people's complaints haven't stopped him from showing love to his Canadian counterpart, so it's not going to stop now.

This post has come at a wild time for Tory Lanez, though, as the incarcerated rapper has been through a lot in the last 72 hours. One reason why is because that he and his team have just released another statement regarding his 10-year sentence.

Tory Lanez Stabbing

Despite Megan Thee Stallion's legal efforts, Tory is still trying to prove his innocence. On his IG page his reps posted a flyer that said, "WE'RE EXPOSING THE TRUTH. NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN EVIDENCE will be revealed, which could reshape public understanding of one of the most high-profile legal battles in recent years."

Another reason why Lanez is dealing with a lot emotionally was also revealed in said poster. "We will also address the recent STABBING INCIDENT and multiple urgent matters. THIS IS NOT JUST A PRESS CONFERENCE--THIS IS A CALL FOR JUSTICE."

That "STABBING" they are referring to is the one that sent shockwaves through the hip-hop world on Monday. Lanez was stabbed by another inmate. The alleged attacker is Santino Casio, who has had a history of assaulting other prisoners. He was hit 14 times all over his body and was rushed to a hospital. He did suffer two collapsed lungs as a result but is recovering.

