If you wanted to call Tory Lanez and Chris Brown brothers, we would totally understand that. Both rappers/singers have been championing each other for years. Whether it be backing records or supporting one another financially, they have shown that their love runs deep.
So, it's not a shocker at all to see Chris Breezy chanting "FREE TORY!!!!!" on his Instagram Story. He posted that just moments ago per The Neighborhood Talk. What also isn't surprising is that folks in the comments section are noticeably upset with this call for freedom.
"Birds of a feather…" one user writes, referencing all of Chris Brown's troubles with women throughout his career. "AINT HAPPENING! Go cry abt it, whamp whamp 😂" another taunts. "These 🥷 with weird cases always stick together," says another.
But these people's complaints haven't stopped him from showing love to his Canadian counterpart, so it's not going to stop now.
This post has come at a wild time for Tory Lanez, though, as the incarcerated rapper has been through a lot in the last 72 hours. One reason why is because that he and his team have just released another statement regarding his 10-year sentence.
Tory Lanez Stabbing
Despite Megan Thee Stallion's legal efforts, Tory is still trying to prove his innocence. On his IG page his reps posted a flyer that said, "WE'RE EXPOSING THE TRUTH. NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN EVIDENCE will be revealed, which could reshape public understanding of one of the most high-profile legal battles in recent years."
Another reason why Lanez is dealing with a lot emotionally was also revealed in said poster. "We will also address the recent STABBING INCIDENT and multiple urgent matters. THIS IS NOT JUST A PRESS CONFERENCE--THIS IS A CALL FOR JUSTICE."
That "STABBING" they are referring to is the one that sent shockwaves through the hip-hop world on Monday. Lanez was stabbed by another inmate. The alleged attacker is Santino Casio, who has had a history of assaulting other prisoners. He was hit 14 times all over his body and was rushed to a hospital. He did suffer two collapsed lungs as a result but is recovering.
Read More: How Many Kids Does Ayesha Howard Have?