4batz
Drake & 4batz's "Act II: Date @ 8 Remix" Receives Lukewarm Feedback From Fans
Some are calling 4batz an industry plant, others call it a banger, and a few think Drake was mid.
By
Zachary Horvath
53 mins ago
4batz Teams Up With Drake For Remix Of "Act II: Date @ 8"
The song is a hit!
By
Tallie Spencer
10 hrs ago
