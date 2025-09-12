4Batz Follows Holy Matrimony With Anticipated Album, “Still Shinin”

Dallas native 4Batz is stepping into the spotlight with his debut studio album Still Shinin’.

The project follows his 2024 mixtape U Made Me a St4r, which made waves across social media, earned co-signs from Drake and Kanye West, and established him as one of R&B’s most intriguing newcomers. Now, with a loyal fan base and mounting anticipation, Still Shinin’ is set to test whether 4Batz can turn buzz into legacy.

The album features 15 tracks, including guest spots from Houston’s Maxo Kream and rising artist Zillionaire Doe, adding star power to a record already buzzing with expectation. Sonically, 4Batz stays true to the formula that first caught attention: R&B rooted in late ’90s and early 2000s nostalgia, blended with southern hip-hop grit. His music slides between smooth and raw, balancing tender harmonies with production that nods to the streets.

In interviews, 4Batz has called Still Shinin’ a project born from pressure and reflection, capturing his growth since his breakout. Songs like “act x: n da mornin” lean toward vulnerability, while “act xiii: my lil shootah” dives into loyalty and survival. That mix of heart and toughness mirrors his own story.

Texas pride is woven throughout the album. Swishahouse legend DJ OG Ron C lends his voice, giving the project a mixtape-style flow and anchoring it in southern tradition.

With Still Shinin’, 4Batz isn’t just chasing hits. He’s delivering a statement, aiming to cement himself as one of R&B’s next great voices.

