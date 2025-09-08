4Batz & Anycia Got Married Over The Weekend, Rappers Reveal

BigXthaPlug Life Of A Boss Ball
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 10: 4Batz and Anycia attend BigXthaPlug Life Of A Boss Ball at TAO on May 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for BigXthaPlug)
4Batz and Anycia made their relationship public in January 2025. The two have created several viral moments such as gifting a luxury truck.

We now have to pronounce rappers 4Batz and Anycia as “Mr and Mrs 4Batz.”

4Batz made the reveal that the couple tied the knot with photos of the ceremony via social media on Sunday (September 7). The couple began dating in January. 4Batz has created several viral moments, showering Anycia with luxurious gifts.  

Married in Los Angeles, Anycia would join 4Batz in sharing the news with fans on her Instagram account, captioned with a watery-eyes face emoji. It appears that the couple held a small ceremony with family and friends, based on the social media photos.

4Batz has remained consistent with the release of new music while keeping his upcoming prenuptials a secret. He released three new singles over the summer, including collaborations with Wale and Sexyy Red. Anycia released her latest single, “No Scrubs,” in May.

The surprise ceremony attributes to the couple's choice for privacy in their relationship. Both have spoken on maintaining private life in previous interviews.

On Instagram, 4Batz captioned the wedding day as "the biggest day of my life."

4Batz & Anycia Get Married

Fans of the couple flooded social media with congratulations on Sunday evening. Among the fans were music stars such as Muni Long, Nivea, Coi Leray, and Metro Boomin.

“When a gangster marries a ganstress,” tweeted a fan in celebration, while another wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS THE BATZ.” 

Some fans questioned if their invite got lost in the mail. One tweeted, “Looks like the wedding was a vibeee too. Bliss.”

4Batz would showcase his unwavering love for Anycia on her Instagram post, commenting, “loml,” short for “Love of My Life.”

The couple finding everlasting love follows the Dallas rapper's path to superstardom, which began with heartbreak. He credits an ex-girlfriend for kickstarting his music career, making songs after their breakup. His debut project is titled, You M4de Me @ Star.

Fans hope the couple shares more information about their wedding in the near future.

