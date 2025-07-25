4batz & Sexyy Red Team Up For Seductive New Single, "WYA"

4batz has teamed up with Sexyy Redd for a provocative new single, "WYA," which he dropped for fans on Friday. "What it is? Where you at? / Eat that p*ssy like a snack / Where you at? Where you at?" 4batz sings on the chorus. Sexy chimes in for an equally explicit verse, rapping, "It's yours, dig in it / It's whatever, I'm with it / In my ass, in my kitty / Put that d*ck in my kidney." The cover artwork shows the "WYA" acronym spelled out with cash.

Fans on social media are loving the release. In the comments section on YouTube, one top response reads: "Yeahhhh!!!!! Ahhhhhh!!! Finally with this TRACK!! this the new anthem." Another adds: "FINALLY!!!!!!!!!!! I've been waiting for this song for months! Adding to the playlists now!!!!"

4batz blew up into mainstream success with the release of his single, "Act II: Date @ 8," in 2023. Drake ended up co-signing him by hopping on a remix of the track. He dropped his debut mixtape, U Made Me a St4r, the following year. The project debuted at number 30 on the US Billboard 200 chart. It featured a collaboration with Kanye West on the remix to "Act III: On God? (She Like)." Drake and Sexyy Red have collaborated multiple times over the years as well, including on the 2023 single "Rich Baby Daddy." He also brought her on his It's All a Blur Tour as an opening act.

4batz & Sexyy Red - "WYA"

