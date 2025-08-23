4Batz Croons About "My Lil Shootah" On New Single

4Batz is back with the single "My Lil Shootah," the second new drop from his upcoming album, "Still Shinin'."

4Batz is gearing up to release his debut LP, Still Shinin', in just a few short weeks. The new project comes after his debut mixtape, U Made Me A St4r and a string of singles, most recently "WYA" with Sexyy Red. His latest single, titled "my lil shootah" has been the subject of teases for the last few weeks, and now he's put it out for fans to hear.

The track feels very reminiscent of Drake-like R&B, with spacy production that comes off as a crossover between something we would have heard from the Canadian rapper/singer in the 2010s and something from the 1990s. It's a very minimalist track, and that approach works well for 4Batz here.

The lyrical content is as blunt as it usually is for him, which is to say that it's very blunt. "This time, can we f**k and just do it with no rubbers? Girl, it's no damn rush, we can do it in slow motion," he says barely 45 seconds into the track. It's one of his stronger vocal performances to date as well, which is seemingly accentuated by the production.

4Batz has experienced an interesting last couple of years. But, he has seemingly found his footing after a run that saw him brush shoulders with Drake, albeit momentarily. Hopefully, his debut album proves to be a success when it arrives. Still Shinin' drops on September 12, but you can check out "my lil shoota" below.

4Batz - "my lil shootah"

Quotable Lyrics:

She so fine, I'ma shoot, I don't care
A** so wide, make a n***a gotta stare
I mean, she poppin' all up in my head
I mean, she got me feelin' like a kid
And this drank kickin' in
Ain't nobody tell you that you better than a ten?

