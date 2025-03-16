4batz Kicks Off His 2025 On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update

As the weather is heating up in the northern hemisphere, our new R&B Season playlist update is here to give you the best of the best new genre-adjacent releases of the week. It wasn't a busy seven days by any means, but at least one of the last few years' most buzzed-about new talents made his first mark of 2025. 4batz re-entered the music discourse thanks to the release of his new single "MORTAL KOMBAT." As usual, it's a love-lorn cut with soft croons, an atmospheric beat, and an overall languid pace. What makes things more different this time around is the dramatic instrumentation on display, bolstered by a cavernous drum kit, warped string arrangements, and even a blaring guitar far away in the background at one point.

But if you're looking for something more filling on R&B Season, look no further than Eric Bellinger. He just dropped the deluxe version to his 2024 album It'll All Make Sense Later, which adds five extra songs at the top of the tracklist. "Taste Of Ya" is a particularly sharp highlight thanks to its woozy dancehall rhythms and a dynamic vocal performance.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist

While that's all we have for R&B Season this week, fear not. There is still plenty of more music out to discover and get into this week, such as.... Well, MUSIC! The highly anticipated new album from Playboi Carti is this week's blockbuster event, whether for its A-list features, its extensive tracklist, or the unbridled performances and instrumentals on it. Obviously, a 30-track monster like this will not yield a perfect ratio for pretty much any listener. But if you're a hardcore vamp, you have a hearty plate to devour.