Eric Bellinger Continues Impressive 2024 Run With "It'll All Make Sense Later"

R&B sensation Eric Bellinger follows up The Rebirth 3 with his third album of the year in It’ll All Make Sense Later. This project marks a bold new chapter in Bellinger’s career, blending soulful R&B with the vibrant rhythms of Afrobeats and Amapiano. Recorded in the heart of Cape Town, South Africa, the album draws heavily from the region’s rich musical heritage. The 15 songs feature Grammy winner Burna Boy, Ghanaian Afro-fusion star Gyakie, and Nigerian talents Reekado Banks, Oxlade, Tempoe, and Taves. The result is a seamless fusion of cultures and genres, creating a sound both innovative and deeply resonant.

Reflecting on the creative process, Bellinger described the experience as transformative. “Traveling to South Africa to create this album was one of the most profound moments of my career,” he shared. “This project represents liberation and faith—a belief that what lies ahead is greater than the challenges of the present. It’s about trusting the vision and embracing the journey. I hope this album inspires my fans to do the same.”

It’ll All Make Sense Later not only explores uncharted musical territory but also signals the beginning of an exciting era for Bellinger. Fans can look forward to a North American tour kicking off on January 31 in Seattle, WA. The tour spans major cities, including New York, Atlanta, and Chicago, before culminating with a homecoming performance in Los Angeles on March 8 and a final stop in Honolulu, HI, on March 22.

It'll All Make Sense Later Tracklist:

Pure

Special

Feelings Never Die

Shooting Star

Precision

Backtrack

Don't Shut Off The Lights

For Te Evening

Ms. Africa

Desire

Follow Her Lead

No Coincidence

Top Dolla

Don't Leave