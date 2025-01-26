Eric Bellinger & Rotimi Take Back Control On New Single, "My Decision"

Eric Bellinger has teamed up with Rotimi for a new single titled, "My Decision," that sees the two reflect on living their truth. They present a relationship in which one partners feels trapped and decides to make their own decisions. “This song is about living your truth, taking control of your life and decisions without having to justify them to anyone," Bellinger said of the track. Rotimi added: “It’s a track for everyone who’s ever felt the need to just be themselves, unapologetically. I am excited to link up with my brother on this bold track and my first collaboration of the year.” In addition to the release, they shared a music video that sees them celebrating with a carnival-themed beach day.

Fans in the comments section of the video have been loving the song. "The collaboration of Eric Bellinger & Rotimi is so great and awesome. It's so perfect and exceptional song!!" one top response reads. Another adds: "Period…I love It. And the fits are dope too!!!" Fans will be able to catch Bellinger in person when he embarks on his AROUND THE WORLD TOUR later this the month. The run of shows will be kicking off in Seattle on January 31st with stops set in Chicago, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and many more cities. On top of his upcoming tour, Bellinger is also prepping a new album titled, It All Makes Sense. Check out his latest track, "My Decision," below.

Eric Bellinger Teams Up With Rotimi

Quotable Lyrics: