Eric Bellinger Is Lovestruck On "Feelings Never Die"

The sensual track is teasing another upcoming tape from the longtime multi-talent.

We should just see things through I'm not over you, might just deserve to run it back Used to be all I need I remember when you used to call on me Whole time had my blessing right in front of me I can't seem to keep you out my phone lately, what's up?

Overall, we have to say that we like the direction that this future album is going in. "Feelings Never Die" takes up after its predecessor in some ways with watery keys, rhythmic drums, and airy background vocals. The melodies on this track are also irresistible and it's easy to sing and groove to. Eric's vocals are also as smooth and as effortless as ever. He's struck with a severe love bug on the track, as he can't push his feelings down for a woman that he's had on his mind for what sounds like a while. It's a sweet track and it's got us pumped for the album.

Eric Bellinger is back in his fans' ears once again and it's with a new romantic cut, "Feelings Never Die." The single is here to hold his supporters over until his next album, It'll All Make Sense Later, which drops November 22. A perfect collection of 15 tracks will make up the tape, and so far, two of them are now out. Prior to "Feelings Never Die," the Norwalk, California R&B talent put out "Special" alongside Jamaican dancehall singer, Konshens. Based on the neon green, baby blue, dark blue, and purple cover, as well as the sounds on these tracks, it seems Eric's shooting for more of a mellow and tropical vibe.

