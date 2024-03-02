Eric Bellinger Drops Double Disc LP "The Rebirth 3: The Party & The Bedroom"

R&B has seen many underappreciated artists come and go. However, Eric Bellinger is still proving to the music fans he has plenty of material left to release to the world. The longtime singer and songwriter from Los Angeles/Compton, California is back with a new album. However, this one is a double disc with 24 songs to check out.

He is reviving the Rebirth series for its third installment. Of course, this makes it a trilogy and it is the first release in the collection since 2019. While most of Eric's project are not double disc endeavors, this now trio of LPs have all been split in two. However, this is the shorter of three surprisingly. Its predecessors were both 32 tracks.

Listen To The Rebirth 3: The Party & The Bedroom By Eric Bellinger

Eric has been teasing The Rebirth 3: The Party & The Bedroom since last November. The lead single was "All For Me," put out on November 3. After that, Eric would go on to bring an astounding 10 more singles. Additionally, he does not cheap out on the features either. You will find K CAMP, Mozzy, Sevyn Streeter, Queen Naija, Ne-Yo, and more. Be sure to give it a listen above.

The Rebirth 3: The Party & The Bedroom Tracklist:

Disc 1

TR3 Intro All For Me Gang Slide with Mozzy Drop with Sevyn Streeter Alla Dat Don't Play Wit It La Perla Body On Mine Inside My Bed Run That Back with K CAMP Perfect Picture Writer's Block

Disc 2

Find Someone Mutual Agreement with Queen Naija Sage with Ne-Yo Pheenin with BJRNCK Nasty with Evoni Your Mind (Interlude) Top Tier with Tone Stith D.Y.T Reciprocate Backstage with Zae France Finders Keepers Anyway

