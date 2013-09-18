double disc
- MixtapesEric Bellinger Drops Double Disc LP "The Rebirth 3: The Party & The Bedroom"The longtime songwriter makes it a trilogy with 24 tracks and a host of features. By Zachary Horvath
- Original ContentHip Hop Double Albums: 11 Essentials From Tupac, Biggie, & MoreMaking a double album is not an easy task. We look at some of the most essential hip hop double discs.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicYo Gotti Pushes Back Double-Disc Album ReleaseYo Gotti announces he is delaying the release of his new double-disc album "CM10."By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentTop 10 Songs From Lil Uzi Vert's "Eternal Atake" Deluxe, RankedWe rank the top 10 best songs from Lil Uzi Vert's double disc, "Eternal Atake" and "LUV Vs. The World 2."By Rose Lilah
- MusicSuigeneris Brings Double The Trouble With "Demons N Angels" AlbumSuigeneris brings back the era of double disc albums with his new LP "Demons N Angels," dedicating one side to his dark trap persona and the other leaning towards a lighter vibe.By Keenan Higgins
- ReviewsBig K.R.I.T. "4EvaIsAMightyLongTime" ReviewBig K.R.I.T's new album is an entertaining, insightful, & spiritual journey. By Richard Bryan
- MusicChris Brown Says He Has 800 Unreleased Songs On His PhoneChris Brown chops it up with Ebro in a rare interview. By Aron A.
- MusicG-Eazy Says “The Beautiful And Damned” Will Be Double-Disc AlbumG-Eazy says "The Beautiful & Damned" will be a 20-song, double disc album.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsE-40 Announces New Double Album "The D-Boy Diary Books 1 & 2"E-40 is getting ready to release another double album, "The D-Boy Diary Books 1 & 2."By Rose Lilah
- NewsThe Game's "The Documentary 2.5" Tracklist RevealedTake a look at the second disc's tracklist for The Game's "The Documentary 2.5"By Rose Lilah
- NewsThe Game To Release Second Disc As "The Documentary 2.5"There's a twist to The Game's double disc album, "The Documentary 2."By Rose Lilah
- NewsKid Cudi Reveals “Speedin' Bullet To Heaven” Is A Double-Disc AlbumKid Cudi says his upcoming album, "Speedin' Bullet To Heaven" will be a double disc effort.By Kevin Goddard
- Original ContentHow To Make A Double Disc Rap Album That Doesn't SuckWe look at the formulas behind the best hip hop double albums of all time. By Patrick Lyons
- NewsEminem's "Shady XV" Album To Be Double Disc, More Details EmergeMore details surface on the upcoming album from Eminem "Shady XV".By Rose Lilah
- NewsChris Brown Says "X" Album May Be A Double DiscChris Brown sheds some light on his upcoming album "X," although a release date still hasn't been set.By Rose Lilah