Kanye West Claims Self-Defense In Autograph Dealer Assault Lawsuit

Kanye West seeks to dismiss the assault lawsuit against him from an alleged autograph dealer who sought his signature and is claiming self-defense in this case while denying any and all wrongdoing, according to court documents reportedly obtained by Radar Online. For those unaware, Justin Poplawski sued Ye this January in Los Angeles Superior Court for alleged battery and assault, and claimed to be a renowned autograph dealer who got his signature in the past without issue. The story goes that, on January 13 of 2022, Poplawski went to Soho Warehouse in downtown L.A. after hearing the Chicago artist was there.

Furthermore, the lawsuit accuses Kanye West of screaming at the supposed autograph dealer on his way out of the building, referencing his "f***ing divorce" from Kim Kardashian. "Go the f**k [out of] here before I beat you the f**k up. I’m going to make an f***ing example out of you," he allegedly shouted at Paplowski. Then, the plaintiff claims, the 46-year-old punched his face. "So do you want to get attacked for real?" he allegedly asked Paplowski. When Paplowski allegedly asked Ye to apologize, he claims that he responded with "Apology for what?" Paplowski claims he attacked him several more times and "severely" injured and disfigured him as one of the rapper's colleagues failed to settle him down.

Kanye West & Bianca Censori At Milan Fashion Week 2024

Kanye West and Bianca Censori at Marni RTW Fall 2024 as part of Milan Ready to Wear Fashion Week held on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

As such, the lawsuit demands unspecified damages for medical expenses and mental strain. "Defendant is informed and believes, and based on such information and belief, alleges that Defendant was justified in doing any and/or all of the acts alleged in the Complaint," the reportedly filed response reads. "All of the purported causes of action in the Complaint [become null] to the extent [Kanye West] acted in defense of himself and/or others. [West] acted reasonably and in good faith at all times material herein, based on all relevant facts and circumstances known to [West] at the time [West] so acted."

The "CARNIVAL" creative requested that the court dismiss this case, award him attorney fees, and deny Paplowski any damages. Meanwhile, other lawsuits for sample clearance issues and other matters remain on the docket. We'll see whether any of them see a similarly big update. On that note, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Kanye West.

