For his latest single, Maplewood-born entertainer Rotimi has teamed up with Ghanian producer Nektunez to create “Make You Say” – a feel-good, upbeat, rhythmic track that follows the 33-year-old’s success on singles like “Throwback” featuring JNR Choi and “Love Riddim.”

The new song blends Ro’s smooth vocals over a mellosmoothe Afro hook that fans have been loving so far. “Baby, I see you / That you’re with that other guy, while I look you in your eye,” he reflects to a would-be lover on the first verse.

In his other musical endeavours, the Power actor has been raking in several impressive accolades this year, earning RIAA Certified Gold on the aforementioned “Love Riddim,” as well as on “In My Bed” featuring Wale, which has amassed over 360 million streams across all platforms since its debut.

When he’s not in the studio making hits, Rotimi has been hard at work in the beauty and wellness industry lately, launching his own skincare line called FAVR, which includes natural minerals from the Dead Sea.

Rotimi also headlined a highly successful world tour earlier in 2022, selling out shows in cities like New York, Los Angeles, Boston, and Chicago – just to name a few.

Stream the actor-turned-singer's "Make You Say" single on Spotify or Apple Music below

Quotable Lyrics:

Baby, I see you

That you’re with that other guy, while I look you in your eye

Ooo I’m jealous, can you believe it?

Want you all to myself and up against my feelings