It was once the label that artists were clamoring to join, and Rotimi is detailing his time with 50 Cent’s G-Unit. The Power star has a stacked acting resumé, but for years, he’s been releasing music that fans have enjoyed. In 2014, Rotimi signed a record deal with Fif’s label, but two years later, he made his exit.

Unlike other disgruntled former G-Unit artists, Rotimi tells HipHopDX that it’s “all love” between him and his former label head. He reportedly told the outlet that he decided to part ways with G-Unit because it was time to “do my thing and grow.”

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 22: Executive Producer Curtis Jackson and singer Rotimi attends the STARZ “Power” New York season three premiere at SVA Theatre on June 22, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ )

It was also noted that 50 Cent didn’t make a fuss when Rotimi requested to be released.

“With G-Unit, 50 Cent gave me my deal in 2014,” he said. “We had a conversation like, ‘Yo, I have an idea that I want to just do my thing and grow.’ And as a businessman, he knew that he saw himself in me and said, ‘I’m not going to stop you from doing what you need to do.’”

Rotimi called Fif “a different kind of beast,” adding that the mogul has continued to support his music endeavors.

“Even after we left, he found his own way to market me and it worked,” he said. “So again, any time he calls me and needs me it’s all love and it’s always been that way. I signed for like three years and then I got out my deal.”

Rotimi’s debut studio album, All or Nothing, dropped in 2021. Word on the street is he has another project in tow, but we’ll have to wait for more information from the man himself.

