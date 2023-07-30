50 Cent Told “Power” Cast About Strategic Beef With “Empire” To Get More Promo

“Power” actor Rotimi recently sat down for an interview that revealed a chess-like play from TV mogul and rapper 50 Cent. While speaking to the platform Earn Your Leisure, the screen star and singer remarked that they had a lot of competition with Fox’s series “Empire.” Since they were on Starz, they had a bit of a budget discrepancy. That’s when Fif apparently told the cast that he had a plan in mind to get them up to a level playing field. In fact, it’s one that his notorious rival Ja Rule claimed that he uses in hip-hop as well: start beef and get roped into everyone’s interviews to the “Empire” crew.

“I realized [50 Cent] was a marketing genius, bro” Rotimi began. “He sat us all down, he sat the cast down- and this was when we were filming Season 2. He was like, ‘Yo, ‘Empire,’ they’re on Fox, they got the big bag. We can’t compete with them with their marketing, promotion, and advertising. We’re on Starz, we cannot compete. But I’m going to start a beef with them that they have to mention us every time they get interviewed.

50 Cent’s Master Beef Plan, According To Rotimi

“‘So I’m gonna go straight for Taraji, I’m gonna go straight for Terrence, I’m gonna go straight for everybody,'” Rotimi continued. “‘Make whoever is the interviewer ask about, ‘Did you hear what 50 said about ‘Power’ being better?’ and everything.’ I saw how [50 Cent] attached himself to a $100 million promotion and it put us like this: what’s better, ‘Power’ or ‘Empire’? So it created that. It was, like, on Monday, he said, ‘I’m going to go sit down.’ By Wednesday, it was ‘Power’ and this to a point where Taraji is going cr*zy about Fif. Terrence is going cr*zy. It was just like, ‘Wow, you guys aren’t understanding that this man is playing with you, strategically.'”

Meanwhile, Fat Joe recently reflected on his own beef with 50 Cent in the rap world. In his remarks, he noted that things got violent fast, but that he adapted to the situation. Now, however, he thanked the starts that they’re on good terms. For more updates and the latest news on these artists and shows, stay logged into HNHH.

