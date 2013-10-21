tv network
- TV50 Cent Announces New TV Network With Lionsgate50 Cent's television empire continues to grow, and while we don't know what this new network will include, we're sure he'll highlight his projects.ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.3K Views
- TV50 Cent Told "Power" Cast About Strategic Beef With "Empire" To Get More PromoAccording to series actor Rotimi, Fif knew that he had to do something big in order to compete with Fox.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1363 Views
- TVThe Boondocks Is Officially Returning With Aaron McGruder, Thanks To SonyAfter stepping away from the animated show for the fourth season, "The Boondocks" will officially return with its original creator, Aaron McGruder.ByAron A.4.3K Views
- Entertainment50 Cent Beefs With BET: "Get The F*ck Outta Here"50 Cent shifts his attention to an entire television network.ByAlex Zidel3.1K Views
- TV50 Cent To Produce ABC Show About Wrongfully Convicted Black Man50 Cent is reviving the Isaac Wright Jr's story for his new show. ByAida C.3.6K Views
- TV50 Cent Levels Up In A Major Way: "STARZ Is My Network Now"The "positive vibes" movement has paid off for 50 Cent.ByAlex Zidel53.4K Views
- Music50 Cent Disses Diddy & Revolt: "What's That Sh*t You Got Called Again Puffy?"50 Cent offers to help Diddy with Revolt TV, sort of.ByAlex Zidel81.7K Views
- Entertainment50 Cent Announces "Power" Premiere & Season 6 Renewal50 Cent opens the day with major announcements for fans of television's "Power."ByDevin Ch111.6K Views
- EntertainmentNetflix Invests More Money On Content Than Any Popular TV NetworkNetflix knows where to spend their money.Byhnhh1095 Views
- Music50 Cent Says His Next Move Will "Shock" His Fans50 Cent has some big things planned.ByMatt F24.5K Views
- EntertainmentBET Channel Launched In Asia By ViacomBET ventures outside of North America.ByMatt F1487 Views
- TVWatch Jay-Z & Nas Talk The Notorious B.I.G In Documentary ClipLegends on a legend.ByMatt F100 Views
- LifeA&E Is Giving 50 Cent His Own Variety Show50 Cent is going to be on your TV sets more than ever next year.Byhnhh9.0K Views
- NewsDiddy's Revolt TV Is Having Trouble Bringing Up ViewershipDiddy's Revolt TV faces viewership and money issues in face of the Comcast and Time Warner merger.ByRose Lilah13.9K Views
- InterviewsDiddy Talks About Launch Of Revolt TV With The Breakfast ClubDiddy talks about his new cable TV network, Revolt, and what to expect from the channel launching tonight.ByRose Lilah505 Views