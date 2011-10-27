Rotimi
- RelationshipsRotimi & Vanessa Mdee's Second Baby Is HereThe engaged couple's first child, Seven, arrived in September 2021. By Hayley Hynes
- MusicRotimi Explains What Happened With His G-Unit DealHe says when he asked Fif to be released from his contract, the "Power" mogul supported him.By Erika Marie
- SongsRotimi & Nektunez Team Up For Rhythmic "Make You Say" JointThe Ghanian producer put together the infectious beat for the "All Or Nothing" artist.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsRotimi Comes Through With The Deluxe Version Of “All Or Nothing”Rotimi added six new tracks on the deluxe version of his debut project.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsRotimi Shares Debut Album "All Or Nothing" Ft. Yung Bleu, Tank, Busy Signal & MoreThe actor locked in during quarantine and crafted this album from his at-home studio.By Erika Marie
- NewsRotimi Recreates Garden Of Eden With Real-Life GF For "Love Somebody" VisualThe actor-singer and his leading lady Vanessa Mdee unite for the romantic music video.By Erika Marie
- MixtapesRotimi Shares Six-Track Acoustic "Unplugged Sessions" EPRotimi wanted to show the world "what [he] can really do" vocally with his six-track acoustic EP "Unplugged Sessions."By Erika Marie
- MixtapesWale, Akon & Afro B Join Rotimi On "The Beauty Of Becoming" EPRotimi shares a new EP.By Milca P.
- Music VideosRotimi Strolls Through With Smooth "Love Riddim" VideoRotimi shares new visuals for his "Love Riddim" track.By Milca P.
- NewsRotimi Drops Off R&B EP "Walk With Me"The "Power" actor delivers an album that's perfect for the summer.By Erika Marie
- SongsRotimi Shares New Track "Love Riddim"Rotimi turns to his roots.By Milca P.
- Music VideosRotimi & His Girlfriend Hang Out At Central Park In New Video For "Baecation"Check out Rotimi's new video for "Baecation."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsRotimi Flips Chris Brown's "Pills & Automobiles" For "Drip"Rotimi tackles Chris Brown's massive summer single on his new song "Drip." By Aron A.
- NewsTy Dolla $ign and Trey Songz Guest On Rotimi's "Kitchen Table"It's about exactly what you think it's about.By Trevor Smith
- NewsJeep Music Vol. 1 [EP Stream]"Power" star, Rotimi, releases his latest musical effort.By Aron A.
- Music VideosRotimi Feat. T.I., 50 Cent "Nobody" VideoCheck out the fresh visuals from Rotimi.By Jonathan Carey
- NewsNobodyRotimi links with Power boss 50 Cent & T.I. for "Nobody." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsNetflix and ChillNow you can have a "Neflix and Chill" soundtrack.By hnhh
- NewsRotimi "Potential" VideoWatch Rotimi's new video for "Potential," off his recently-released "Royal Wednesday" EP.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsRotimi "Lotto" (Acoustic Version)Rotimi delivers an acoustic performance of "Lotto" in the HNHH studio.By Trevor Smith
- NewsRotimi Feat. 50 Cent "Lotto" VideoWatch Rotimi new video for “Lotto” featuring 50 Cent.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsLottoRotimi calls on 50 Cent for his new single "Lotto".By Kevin Goddard
- NewsBOSSGive BOSS a spin - it's the latest release from Rotimi, having dropped on Thursday, October 27th, 2011.By Rose Lilah