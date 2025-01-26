Chow Lee Keeps Up The Momentum With New Single “Kinda Up Off Talent!”

2024 was a busy year for Chow Lee, and it looks like 2025 is gearing up to be no different. Late last week, the New York rapper dropped off his new single, “kinda up off talent!” The track arrived alongside a cinematic music video, in which Chow Lee shows off his bright green whip and more. The song itself embodies his signature sound, featuring a laid-back beat and lyrics about leveling up, sex, and making money.

So far, it appears as though Chow Lee's listeners are impressed. "Bro walking on any beat like it’s nothing," one fan writes in his YouTube comments section. "Chow lee is back," another says alongside a series of fire emojis. The release of “kinda up off talent!” follows his album Sex Drive, which he unleashed in September of last year. The project boasts appearances from artists like Flo Milli, Anycia, Cash Cobain, and Roy Woods.

It also comes after the release of collabs with CallupTay, D Lou, Lonny Love, Jay Dottt, and more. For now, it remains unclear if the performer has any plans to drop another album in the near future, though fans certainly wouldn't complain. He did just recently announce his annual “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” show, however, which is scheduled for next month. The event will take place at SILO Brooklyn just in time for Valentine’s Day. “& JUST LIKE WE ARE BACK AT IT,” he wrote of the event on Instagram this month. “THE ANNUAL GIRLS JUST WANNA HAVE FUN SHOW! …. LAST VDAY WAS A MOVIE LETS RUN IT BACK!”

Chow Lee Drops His First Single Of 2025

Quotable Lyrics: