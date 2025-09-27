Mariah The Scientist Reveals Her “Song Of The Moment” Is A Love Song By 4Batz

NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: Mariah the Scientist attends the NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation on September 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SKIMS)
Mariah The Scientist hits the road on her anticipated “Hearts Sold Separately Tour” at the beginning of 2026.

Mariah the Scientist is giving flowers to one of R&B’s most buzzed-about new voices, 4Batz.

In a clip at the SKIMs event in New York released September 26, Mariah was asked to name her favorite song at the moment. Without hesitation, she replied, “At the moment… It’s a 4Batz called ‘Let’s Press Play.’”

The comment may have been brief, but it carried weight. Mariah has built a reputation on creativity, emotions, and a sharp lyrical voice. Her catalog blends atmospheric soundscapes with cutting honesty, making her co-signs especially meaningful. 

By saying 4Batz, she not only expressed admiration for his work but also confirmed his growing role in shaping R&B’s next chapter.

“Act xxiii: Let’s Press Play” has become one of 4Batz’s most talked-about records. The track is marked by distorted vocal textures and experimental production, bending traditional R&B into something raw and futuristic. 

Its placement within his ongoing “act” series reinforces a narrative structure that feels cinematic, with each installment adding to an unfolding story. For fans and critics alike, the song has come to represent 4Batz’s fearless approach to pushing genre boundaries.

MORE: Mariah the Scientist To Hit Up Europe And North America For "HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY" Tour

Mariah The Scientist & 4Batz

Mariah’s phrasing—“at the moment”—also revealed something deeper. It pointed to immediacy, the sense that the track speaks directly to her current state of mind

Known for creating music that reflects her lived experiences and shifting emotions, Mariah’s praise suggests she hears in 4Batz a kindred spirit—an artist channeling both vulnerability and innovation.

Her acknowledgment also underscores how influential peer recognition has become in today’s streaming-driven industry. In an era when cosigns can elevate careers overnight, Mariah’s words amplify 4Batz’s momentum while aligning her with the wave of artists prioritizing authenticity over convention.

In just a few words, Mariah managed to capture why 4Batz has become one of R&B’s most compelling figures. Her endorsement signals not only respect but a recognition of the genre’s evolving soundscape. 

With “Let’s Press Play,” 4Batz delivers experimentation and honesty, qualities Mariah herself has long embodied. Together, their artistry reflects the direction modern R&B is heading—restless, vulnerable, and unafraid to break molds.

For Mariah, the track is an inspiration. For 4Batz, it’s validation. And for fans, it’s proof that the genre’s future is already unfolding.

MORE: 4Batz & Anycia Got Married Over The Weekend, Rappers Reveal

