Still Shinin
Mixtapes
4Batz Follows Holy Matrimony With Anticipated Album, “Still Shinin”
4Batz caused confusion last week with the surprise announcement that he had allegedly married his girlfriend and rap star Anycia.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
September 12, 2025
