Atlanta rapper Anycia is setting the record straight about her relationship with fellow rising artist 4Batz. During a September 28 livestream, the “BRB” rapper addressed speculation that she and the Dallas native had secretly married — and she made it clear that fans would not miss such a milestone if it were true.

“First of all, can they hear me? I am not married y’all,” Anycia said, her tone a mix of humor and exasperation as she spoke while smoking and chatting with a female streamer. She explained that marriage, for her, is something to be celebrated publicly and with grandeur, not quietly handled at a courthouse.

“Y’all going to see the proposal. You’re going to see the bridal shower. You’re going to see everything,” she continued. By dismissing the rumors, Anycia also painted a vivid picture of her dream wedding. While some couples choose intimacy and privacy, she said her vision leans toward drama, spectacle, and a setting worthy of her bold persona.

“I need a big dramatic thing,” she said. “I need a big crazy wedding. Really, really, crazy, on the beach. Elegant gown.”

Anycia Shuts Down 4Batz Marriage Talk

Her comments revealed both her playful personality and her serious intentions. She offered fans a glimpse of the life she imagines with 4Batz. At one point, she laughed off past images that sparked speculation, clarifying that what appeared to be a wedding dress was staged. “It was chip clips on the back of that dress. It was fake,” she said.

Despite the denial, Anycia ended on a confident note about her future with 4Batz. “But he going to marry me for real,” she said, underscoring her certainty that marriage is inevitable, even if it hasn’t happened yet.