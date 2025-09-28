Anycia Shuts Down 4Batz Marriage, Claiming It Was Just For Music Video

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 600 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
"Him" Celebration Presented By MonkeyPaw, Good Soil Collective, Tao Group Hospitality &amp; Casamigos
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 17: Anycia attends the "Him" Celebration Presented By MonkeyPaw, Good Soil Collective, Tao Group Hospitality &amp; Casamigos at LAVO Los Angeles on September 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)
4Batz and Anycia starred in a new music video that shows the two getting married, titled "act xxiii: let's press play."

Atlanta rapper Anycia is setting the record straight about her relationship with fellow rising artist 4Batz. During a September 28 livestream, the “BRB” rapper addressed speculation that she and the Dallas native had secretly married — and she made it clear that fans would not miss such a milestone if it were true.

“First of all, can they hear me? I am not married y’all,” Anycia said, her tone a mix of humor and exasperation as she spoke while smoking and chatting with a female streamer. She explained that marriage, for her, is something to be celebrated publicly and with grandeur, not quietly handled at a courthouse.

“Y’all going to see the proposal. You’re going to see the bridal shower. You’re going to see everything,” she continued. By dismissing the rumors, Anycia also painted a vivid picture of her dream wedding. While some couples choose intimacy and privacy, she said her vision leans toward drama, spectacle, and a setting worthy of her bold persona.

“I need a big dramatic thing,” she said. “I need a big crazy wedding. Really, really, crazy, on the beach. Elegant gown.”

MORE: 4Batz Follows Holy Matrimony With Anticipated Album, “Still Shinin”

Anycia Shuts Down 4Batz Marriage Talk

“I need a big dramatic thing,” she said. “I need a big crazy wedding. Really, really, crazy, on the beach. Elegant gown.”

Her comments revealed both her playful personality and her serious intentions. She offered fans a glimpse of the life she imagines with 4Batz. At one point, she laughed off past images that sparked speculation, clarifying that what appeared to be a wedding dress was staged. “It was chip clips on the back of that dress. It was fake,” she said.

Despite the denial, Anycia ended on a confident note about her future with 4Batz. “But he going to marry me for real,” she said, underscoring her certainty that marriage is inevitable, even if it hasn’t happened yet.

For fans, her remarks not only shut down marriage rumors but also offered a preview of the over-the-top celebration she envisions. The promises will be every bit as unforgettable as her music.

MORE: 4Batz & Anycia Got Married Over The Weekend, Rappers Reveal

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.7K
BigXthaPlug Life Of A Boss Ball Relationships 4Batz & Anycia Got Married Over The Weekend, Rappers Reveal 2.5K
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 75.5K
NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York Music Mariah The Scientist Reveals Her “Song Of The Moment” Is A Love Song By 4Batz 657
Comments 0