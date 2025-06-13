4Batz continues to showcase his passion for the oldies mixed with ghetto love in his latest single, "When I Get Home." Adding Wale to the mix, the Texan brings the legendary DMV wordsmith to the syrup-coated production and slows everything down.

“When I Get Home” hits like a late-night confession with smooth, raw, and soaked in emotion. Missing their love at home, the two superstars rap about the journey back to the warm embrace of their love interest. When they arrive home, you can bet the neighbors know their names.

The beat’s soft but heavy, drenched in moody R&B vibes with space for every word to breathe. 4Batz floats over it, turning pain into poetry. “When I Get Home” ain’t just a title—it’s a mission. He’s not just pulling up physically. He’s showing up emotionally, ready to fix what he broke.

Of course Wale lays the track with poetic wordplay from beginning to end. He shares his wisdom, love, pride, and vulnerability. He dissects the tension only real-life relationships can build.

4Batz keeps it heartbreak-real. Wale brings the soul food bars. Together, they craft a track that’s quiet but powerful—proof that vulnerability still hits in hip-hop.

The latest track follows a quick tape 4Batz released last month to respond to fans demand for new music.

"When I Get Home" - 4Batz ft. Wale

Quotable Lyrics