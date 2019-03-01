When I Get Home
- NewsCelebrate 3 Years Of "When I Get Home" With Solange & Gucci Mane's "My Skin My Logo"It's been three years since Solange shared her 19-track masterpiece.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicSolange Was "Fighting For Her Life" Facing Health Issues During "When I Get Home"The singer-artist reflected on what she endured while creating her 2019 visual album.By Erika Marie
- TVSolange Knowles Gives Artsy Nine-Minute Medley Of "When I Get Home"The mini-concert captivated the audience.By Erika Marie
- MusicSolange Gets Interviewed By Trina Over Text For L'Officiel MagazineTrina asks Solange about "When I Get Home" and her creative process. By Noah C
- MusicSolange To Perform In New York Tomorrow At Wales Bonner Fashion EventSolange is hitting the stage tomorrow!By Chantilly Post
- MusicMetro Boomin Reveals His Favorite Non-Rap Album Of 2019 During Q&AMetro Boomin explains how he came up with his name and shows love to Solange.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosSolange Releases One Video For Both "Things I Imagined" & "Down With The Clique"Solange is here with another one. By Chantilly Post
- Music VideosSolange Drops Off Self-Directed "Way To The Show" VideoAnother one!By Chantilly Post
- MusicSolange Twerking To Ariana Grande's "Sweetener" Is EverythingWe love a female to female co-sign!By Chantilly Post
- MusicSolange Gets Sexy & Shows Off Those Legs In Her All Black EverythingThe singer rocks the cover of "Office."By Erika Marie
- MusicSolange & 2 Chainz First-Week Album Numbers Place Them On The Billboard 200Solange and 2 Chainz are sitting pretty on the charts. By Chantilly Post
- Music VideosSolange Drops Off Self-Directed "Binz" VideoSolange's solo dance parties turned into a music video. By Chantilly Post
- Music2 Chainz, Solange & Lil Skies Debut In Top 10 of Billboard 200New debuts on the charts.By Milca P.
- Music VideosSolange Takes Fans On A Psychedelic Journey In "Almeda" VisualThe video is a clip from her 33-minute film, "When I Get Home."By Erika Marie
- ReviewsSolange "When I Get Home" ReviewSolange lives in the balance of faith on "When I Get Home," her rightful passage back to Houston, Texas.By Devin Ch
- MusicSolange Is Holding Interactive "When I Get Home" Listening Parties All Across HoustonEach "listening event" will be live streamed via Solange Inc.By Devin Ch
- MusicSolange Releases Accompanying Film For New Album "When I Get Home"Solange returns with some visuals for her new project.By Aron A.
- NewsSolange Finds Her Sweet Spot On "Almeda" With Playboi Carti & The-Dream"Almeda" casts Solange with a host of dissident characters.By Devin Ch
- NewsSolange & Gucci Mane Slow Things Down On "My Skin My Logo"Tyler, the Creator even lends his vocals to the single.By Erika Marie
- NewsStream Solange's Surprise Album "When I Get Home"Surprise! Solange releases her new album "When I Get Home."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicSolange Releases New Album "When I Get Home": ListenStream Solange's surprise album "When I Get Home" featuring contributions from Earl Sweatshirt, Tyler The Creator, Pharrell and more.By Kevin Goddard