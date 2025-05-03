4batz Responds To Fans With "since yall say ion drop enough"

4batz has built himself a solid fanbase over the last year. The Dallas singer came out of nowhere last year, getting a Drake co-sign, though he did not put out his debut mixtape through OVO Sound as originally promised. Though he has not had another track as popular as the breakout "act ii: date @ 8," he has had an admirable beginning to his career. On Friday, almost a year to the day from his debut mixtape U Made Me a St4r , 4batz dropped two new tracks. The single, called since yall say ion drop enough, features the tracks "hope u don't mind" and "me u & pride." Both tracks are familiar toxic lover territory for the singer. He delivers two solid performances on the tracks, which total just under six minutes in length.

"hope u don't mind" sees 4batz being very direct in his lyrics. He's overtly sexual in his lyrics, with lines like "taste you just right, break you in half" not leaving much up to interpretation. The track opens with "hope you don't mind if I f*** you all night." He's very forthright in what he has to say, over a lush instrumental. His vocals are very Weeknd-esque on the track as well. "me u & pride" is another slow jam, with similarly forthright lyrical content. It's clear that on these tracks, the only thing 4batz had in mind was sex. He does not even try to mask that with any euphemisms or metaphors. Nothing is left up to interpretation, which is commendable, even if it doesn't necessarily lend itself to repeat listens. 4batz has had a year and a half to be pretty happy with. It seems that he is happy with his spot in the game and just wants to give his fans new material. You can stream the latest tracks below.