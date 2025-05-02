Akon Claims T-Pain Went Broke Trying To Keep Up With Him

Akon is revisiting a moment of friendly competition and financial caution involving fellow hitmaker T-Pain.

During a recent appearance on the BagFuel podcast, the Senegalese-American artist reflected on how their dynamic evolved when T-Pain reached superstardom—and began matching, if not surpassing, Akon’s lavish lifestyle.

The story centered around one particular splurge: a Bugatti. Akon remembered how T-Pain, who had already achieved mainstream success with hits like “Buy U a Drank” and “Bartender,” started playing the game of one-upmanship.

Akon, once the owner of more than 30 cars, said it became a pattern. Whenever he made a flashy purchase, Pain would soon arrive with something flashier.

Then came the Bugatti. At the time, it cost roughly $1.7 million—an astronomical figure by any standard. “He pulled up in it, and I said, ‘Pain, I don’t know,’” Akon recalled. “He told me, ‘I’m shitting on these dudes.’ I said, ‘You shitting on me too!’”

It was a moment of awe and warning, not envy. Akon admitted he respected the flex but worried about the financial toll.

That concern echoes comments Akon made years ago. In a 2020 VladTV interview, he critiqued T-Pain for staying locked in the urban market rather than evolving into global territory.

“I saw T-Pain as another me, someone who could jump into pop, EDM, Latin,” Akon said. “But he stayed in the hood.” He also warned that urban fanbases are fickle, noting, “Every year, there’s a new face. So if you don’t reinvent, you vanish.”

Akon & T-Pain

T-Pain, while not naming Akon directly, responded to those critiques with grace. On Twitter, he addressed the people who once doubted or limited him, writing, “The very ppl that held me back is tellin y’all how I could’ve been bigger.” He added, “I’m not angry. I’ve grown. I’ve learned how to move forward. I’m in control.”

T-Pain has also been transparent about financial pitfalls. Speaking in 2024 on Free Game Friday, he admitted to burning through a sizable advance early in his career.

He revealed a deal that gave him an $85 million payout with a favorable split, which he quickly spent. “What do you think I’m going to do with that money? Save it?” he joked, acknowledging his youthful inexperience.

While their paths diverged creatively, both artists remain cautionary examples of fame’s financial gravity. Akon’s stories reflect wisdom earned. T-Pain’s honesty offers redemption.