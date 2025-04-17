Akon Plans To Re-Record His Whole Catalog As Country Music With Star-Studded Collaborators

Akon says fans will be able to hear the ambitious country music remix idea much sooner than they may think.

Akon says that he's working with a number of popular country artists to rerelease many of his most popular tracks as country remixes. He revealed the plan while speaking with TMZ for an interview in New York City, earlier this week.

"I'm actually redoing my whole catalog in country," Akon revealed to the outlet while signing autographs and taking pictures with fans. "I'm not even joking... This has been an idea for years. The project has been in motion for the last five years. But, starting next month, y'all gonna start seeing all the releases."

After confirming that a new version of his iconic track, "Locked Up," is coming, he noted that he's working with a ton of country artists for the idea. "They're country artists featuring me. They're the ones performing them."

As for which songs could be included, Akon's had a ton of hits throughout the course of his career. Some of the biggest tracks include "Smack That," with Eminem, "I Wanna Love You," with Snoop Dogg, “Sorry, Blame It On Me,” and “Lonely.”

Read More: Akon Provides An Update On The Highly-Anticipated "Akon City"

Akon City Update

In addition to the country music plans, Akon is also still working on his ambitious "Akon City" project. Back in 2018, he revealed that he was working on building a futuristic and eco-friendly city in Senegal which he referred to as a "real-life Wakanda." He intended to use blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to power the city.

As the years went on without any news, fans grew skeptical. Speaking with AllHipHop, last November, he confirmed that the effort is still in the works, he just announced it far too early.

“My biggest thing was I promoted it way, way, way too early,” Akon admitted at the time. “Of course, anything that exciting that would change a culture, people will naturally want to know what’s happening right now, assuming that it’s already happening. But it was in a process of creating." Even during that interview, Akon admitted it was "nowhere near [done]."

Read More: T-Pain & Akon Still Have Us Feeling Nostalgic For Their Iconic Collab "Bartender"

