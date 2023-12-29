T-Pain & Akon Still Have Us Feeling Nostalgic For Their Iconic Collab "Bartender"

Back in the mid-2000s, T-Pain was coming out with all sorts of big hits. However, he was criminally underrated and quite frankly, overhated. A lot of the hate came from those who opposed his use of autotune. Overall, there were a lot of people who felt like it was cheapening the art of singing. People who think that are flat-out wrong. His use of autotune is extremely influential and it ultimately inspired a ton of contemporary artists. Moreover, T-Pain has proven that his natural singing voice is beautiful.

One of his biggest hits from his run in the 2000s was none other than "Bartender" with Akon. This was a track that featured on the same album as "Buy U A Drank," which just goes to show he was on a roll during this time. Below, you can find the music video for the track, which continues to be a huge hit, all of these years later. If you are looking for your dose of 2000s nostalgia today, then look no further than this offering.

T-Pain x Akon

T-Pain continues to do his thing. He is even getting his own residency in Las Vegas. He certainly has enough hits to make it happen. Furthermore, he has also made a nice lane for himself doing song covers. The man can perform, and we are excited to see what he is able to do next.

Quotable Lyrics:

Got a brand new girl so I'm feelin' all good inside (All good inside)

Feel like I put some brand new twenty-fours on a brand new ride (On a brand new ride)

Triple shot of Patron on the rocks with a little bit of lime (With a little bit of lime)

I'm just keepin' it real, uh-huh

