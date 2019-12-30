bugatti
- Pop CultureFamily Of 9-Year-Old Astroworld Victim Slams Travis Scott For Buying A $5M BugattiThe family of the victim questions Travis' actions given the height of the Astroworld litigations. By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureTravis Scott Spends Multi-Millions On New Bugatti Veyron Chiron Super SportLa Flame added a new whip to his collection just in time for summer.By Hayley Hynes
- Original ContentAce Hood Speaks To Mental Growth On "M.I.N.D.," Hosting YNW Melly Podcast & MoreFresh off of the release of "M.I.N.D," Ace Hood sits down with HNHH for an in-depth interview about the state of Florida rap, his new project, and healing from past trauma. By Aron A.
- Music2 Chainz Celebrates Lil Wayne's Birthday With 2008 Throwback Clip2 Chainz celebrates his "ColleGrove 2" collaborator Lil Wayne with a nostalgic throwback clip. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsDennis Schröder Makes Fun Of Himself For Turning Down $84 Million Lakers ContractDennis Schröder flexes on everybody who had something to say about him turning down an $84 million contract with the Lakers.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTravis Scott Cops Himself A $3M Bugatti For B-DayTravis Scott celebrated his 28th birthday with a brand new Bugatti.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Believed To Have Shared "Eternal Atake" Release DateLil Uzi Vert hopped on Instagram Live and fans say that the young artist revealed just when "Eternal Atake" will be released.By Erika Marie
- RandomLil Uzi Vert Gets A Boot Put On His $3 Million Bugatti In NYCLil Uzi Vert got some bad news served to him not too long ago when a video shared by Akadmiks showed his blue Bugatti getting a boot put on it by NYPD.
By Keenan Higgins
- Beef50 Cent Insists French Montana Is On Drugs, Denies Punching Him50 Cent and French Montana's ongoing beef came to a head after there were reports of a violent altercation.By Erika Marie
- GramFrench Montana Rubs New Bugatti In 50 Cent's Face While Listening To BiggieAdded incentive now that he knows he'll get under Fif's skin.By Alex Zidel
- Beef50 Cent Shades French Montana While Praising Avatar-Inspired BenzThe war continues between New York's bully and the Global Citizen continues.By Aron A.
- Beef50 Cent Shares Video To Prove That French Montana "Switch Sides A Lot"Ball is back in French's court. By Noah C
- Beef50 Cent Trolls French Montana With Bugatti Buffoonery & More CD JokesThe Bugatti beef continues.By Alex Zidel
- BeefFrench Montana Wrecks 50 Cent With Edited Photo Of Him Kissing EminemNo more Mr Nice Guy.By Alex Zidel
- Gram50 Cent Claims To Have "60 Month Loan" Paperwork On French Montana's BugattiBoth rappers are back at it.By Erika Marie
- AnticsFrench Montana Attacks 50 Cent's Age After Bugatti Troll: "Boi U A Dinosaur"French Montana clapped right back at 50 Cent.By Alex Zidel